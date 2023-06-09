Bizarre Vegetarian Egg Recipe Goes Viral, Internet Asks 'Why?'

Ever heard of vegetarian eggs, well, it really happens to be a thing. Cannot believe it? A video of the bizarre recipe is going viral on Twitter. The so-called “vegetarian eggs” are made out of an amalgamation of vegetarian products to achieve a texture that imitates the real ones. While the protein content of the experimental dish remains unclear, the creation isn’t going down well with non-veg lovers. In the clip, a woman breaks down the step-by-step method of making the never-seen-before item.

The first part includes making the yolk part which is created by a mixture of chana dal powder, peri-peri, and Maggi masala with a dash of oil and water. The white part is made by grinding malai paneer with the addition of cornstarch and black salt. The yolk balls are then placed inside the white mixture and boiled to get the desired look of real eggs. The woman then proceeds to make a masala curry for this vegetarian creation. She suggests the boiled eggs can either be cooked with the curry or served on top separately.

A Twitter user who couldn’t fathom the idea behind the unusual creation asked, “I have only one question - Why?” while sharing the video.

Take a look at it here:

"I have only one question - WHY????"

The bizarre recipe has prompted rib-trickling reactions from Twitter users. Many wondered why a vegetarian person will even think about eating eggs, meanwhile, a few said that this is what happens when people have a lot of free time. A user jokingly asked, “I have one question. How to make omelette with these?”

"I have one question… How to make omelette with these?"

Another said, “Seriously vegetarians are so jealous of non-veg foods.”

"Seriously vegetarians are so jealous of non-veg foods."

One more used a sarcastic pun, “I’m waiting for vegetarian chicken”

"I'm waiting for vegetarian chicken"

Meanwhile, a person said this happens, “Jab life mein romanch lana ho (When there’s no thrill left in life).”

"Jab life mein romanaanch lana ho"

A few also resorted to appreciating the woman’s creation by calling it interesting and creative. A user said, “This is a cool Farzi cafe kinda thing! Food illusion! Love it!”

"This is a cool Farzi cafe kinda thing!! Food illusion! Love it!"

One more added, “Because it is interesting. Ultimately it is a variation of paneer curry. So, why not?”

"Because it is interesting. Ultimately it is a variation of paneer curry. So, why not?"

“Uno reverse card by vegetarians, ‘Bhai anda samjh ke khale’," read a reply

"Uno reverse card by vegetarians 'Bhai anda samjh ke khale'"

Would you ever try these vegetarian eggs?