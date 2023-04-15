Bizarre Video of Vendor Making 'Fried Ice Cream' Goes Viral Leaving Foodies Divided

Unusual food recipes are gaining lots of popularity on the internet. Since its summer, there are now videos of people experimenting with ice cream. Earlier, there have been instances when people made dishes like Thumbs Up Panipuri, Rasgulla Chai, Ice Cream Dosa, and Idli Kulfi. Now, Twitter user Chirag Barjatya, took to the micro blogging site, and shared a video of a vendor making ‘Fried Ice Cream’. Yes, you read that right! “Guess the state," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, a man can be seen putting crisps on a scoop of vanilla ice cream. He perfectly coats the ice cream scoop with crisps. Further into the video, he deep fries that ice cream ball. Now that its perfectly brown, he garnishes it with some chocolate syrup. The dish has left netizens traumatised. Have a look:

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered nearly 150K views. “Not sure about the state but I’m surely in the bad state of mind after seeing this" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Don’t care which state it is, but I’m already getting sweaty thinking the amount of cardio required to burn all that."

“Fried Icecream I have had in Goa and in Mumbai as well almost 10 years back. Wok and Roll near Fort Aguada in Goa,dont remember the name of the restaurant in Mumbai. Infact even Saj By the Lake at Malshej Ghat has it on the menu.Been around since ages. Tastes really nice. Try it," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, earlier, a food vendor experimented with Mi Goreng noodles’ traditional ingredients by including two cones of vanilla ice cream in the recipe. In the video, the chef adds the ice cream cones in hot oil to melt them completely. The next step is to add yellow cooked noodles to the wok to coat them entirely in the vanilla flavour. Then, the chef uses chili sauce along with a dash of what appears to be salt and mixes them evenly to serve it on a china dish.

Read all the Latest News here