'Bland': Deepika Padukone's TIME Magazine Writeup For Shah Rukh Khan Disappoints Fans

Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli featured in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list and gave India much cause for joy. Deepika Padukone wrote a paragraph about SRK, while Alia Bhatt wrote about Rajamouli for the Time Magazine article. Deepika wrote about the bond she shares with Shah Rukh, and called him “one of the greatest actors of all time". “But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity," she wrote.

Deepika added that 150 words could not do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan, and that, unfortunately, has been the opinion among some fans as well. “Let’s just say that I am fairly disappointed with this small piece [Deepika Padukone] wrote on [SRK] for [TIME’s] list of 100 Most Influential People of 2023," tweeted author Aseem Chhabra.

The tweet has been somewhat divisive. While many echoed Chhabra’s opinion, others argued that it was not an “essay competition" and said that Deepika’s words adequately expressed her admiration for SRK.

Face it. There was an opportunity to introduce the world to who SRK is, why is he important. This doesn't have to do with reaching out to his fans. So many other famous people wrote brilliantly about other famous people. DP missed that opportunity.— Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) April 18, 2023

Bono wrote so well on Salman Rushdie. Yes, SRK deserved a much better write up.— Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) April 18, 2023

admire how all of them pack light. one suitcase. every time. every story pic.twitter.com/Li48SXphhG— Vikrant Tayade (@vikrant_tayade) April 18, 2023

Go girl give us nothing energy— Javeria | from the river to the sea (@peelijay) April 18, 2023

You are not alone in thinking this! Deepika's piece is self-serving. Made me roll my eyes.It wasn't about her and her relationship with him but she made it about that. ‍♀️— Pragati Sharma (@PragatiPotter) April 18, 2023

Iss se acha toh chatGPT likh lete hai….. Kya faayda 15 yrs of friendship & admiration ki when all you can write is most generic sentences for an icon— Saklam muklam (@soma_lingam) April 18, 2023

Contrarily, some people said the following:

She isn’t a professional writer she is an actor. She has written it out of genuine love. What if we ask your Mr.aseem to act and make a video for your loved one,will you do a great job? Grow up and concentrate on more important issues.— Lol (@SRKDPLove) April 18, 2023

Whether one believes Deepika wrote an inspired paragraph about SRK or not, both the actors’ stellar reputations certainly precede them.

