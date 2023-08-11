Blind Man Builds Multi-Crore Candle Company, Anand Mahindra Says 'He's Embarrassed’

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for sharing uplifting stories on social media and his recent post highlights another inspiring individual. In a video shared on Twitter, Mahindra introduced Bhavesh Bhatia, a visually impaired entrepreneur and the founder of a candle company, Sunrise Candles. Expressing regret for not knowing about Bhatia earlier, the video shows Rajiv Talreja, a business coach, shedding light on Bhatia’s remarkable journey. Talreja reveals Bhatia started his business 28 years ago in Mahabaleshwar.

He adds, “Today he’s built a business that does 350 Crore per annum turnover. What makes his story extremely inspiring and special is the fact that he’s visually impaired, he’s fully blind, but has a vision to build a company and it’s not just the business he’s built the impact he has created through his business.”

Despite being visually impaired, Rajiv Talreja further reveals that Bhavesh Bhatia has been providing income and employment opportunities to around 9700 blind boys and girls.

On social media, Anand Mahindra shared the video and began with a moving quote from Bhatia’s mother, “Toh kya Hua ki tum duniya nahin dekh sakte. Kuch aisa karo ki duniya tumhe dekhe,” he adds, “This has to be one of the most inspiring messages I have ever encountered. I’m embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about Bhavesh until this clip dropped into my inbox. His start-up has the power to motivate entrepreneurship more powerfully than a zillion unicorns. Keep Rising, Bhavesh.”

After Anand Mahindra shared the post, it received over 5 Lakhs views and garnered heartfelt comments from social media users who found themselves deeply inspired by Bhavesh Bhatia’s determination.

A user highlighted, “Talent can’t remain hidden."

Another who was deeply moved by the message shared by Bhavesh Bhatia’s mother, calls him a genuine hero and role model.

A person is truly inspired by Bhavesh and highlights how people who can work easily, struggle to achieve something and fail.

One more praised the entrepreneur after reading his book that explores his struggles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Talreja also believes that Bhavesh Bhatia is a hero and feels that there is much more about his journey than he has captured in the short video. He further thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the video.