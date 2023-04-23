'Block the Blue': Twitter Users Come Together to Push Back Against Paid Verified Accounts

Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue saga has quickly turned the platform chaotic as legacy verified accounts began to lose their blue checks. Barely had the dust settled when, in what appears to be a reversal to an extent, accounts with more than a million followers reportedly began to regain their blue checks without paying for it. In the meantime, the blue check has become something of a marker of shame, with people coming out to clarify that they did not pay $8 for their blue ticks.

As per a report by The Independent, in the early hours after legacy verified accounts started losing their blue checks, only 28 accounts that were both legacy verified and Twitter Blue subscribed in early April had paid to get it back. Meanwhile, Twitter users have banded together on a ‘Block the Blue’ campaign, whereby they have been blocking accounts that paid to get verified. There was an account that was dedicated to the page, and it was suspended shortly after the hashtag took off.

Me blocking all of the Twitter Blue accounts I come across today:#BlockTheBlue pic.twitter.com/6vdWGuTpOW— Craig Williams (@Craigination) April 21, 2023

Happy "Block the Blue Checkmarks Day" to all those who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/C6PX7fYoCN— The Nerdy Sasquatch🏳️‍🌈🔞 (@NerdySasquatch) April 20, 2023

I had already blocked nearly 200,000 twitter blue accounts so I didn't realize how bad it was until I used my alt. All the worst people with the dumbest things to say are at the top of the replies despite unverified user replies having far more likes and retweet. #BlockTheBlue— Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) April 22, 2023

Imagine explaining to someone not obsessively on Twitter that legacy verification checks were deleted, so a #BlockTheBlue campaign against paid checks began and was working so well that Elon freaked out and took Gandalf and others as hostages. https://t.co/t31mD7V149— Sharkhand (@SharkHand) April 23, 2023

So right now there's a massive wave of ppl pushing the #Blocktheblue movement, which is where twitter users use an app to block everyone who has paid for twitter blue. Captain free speech Elon Musk has banned the Blocktheblue account & removed all mentions from twitter trending. pic.twitter.com/S7oRnOY1kP— Dusty Smith (@cultofdusty1) April 22, 2023

Musk’s decisions regarding Twitter Blue have been ever-oscillating since his takeover of the platform.

