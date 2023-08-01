Blogger Shares Unhygienic Work Conditions Of An Ice Factory, Warns Not To Have Ice Candies

During the summer and monsoon season, the demand for icy gola or ice candy witnesses an upward trend. It is prepared from crushed ice, and flavoured with edible colours. Such ice candies look extremely tempting but are unhygienic. A video has surfaced on Instagram that claims to prove it. A blogger has recorded this video in an ice factory. It gives a glimpse of the shabby conditions in which its employees are working. The user is heard saying that he will show the process of ice-cubes manufacturing in this video. According to the user, this will prompt one to rethink their choices before eating golas. He shows how the ammonia gas is mixed with water to manufacture these cubes, and this water is then poured into large containers. It is finally left to freeze for some time. When the water has finally been converted to ice cubes, the workers take it out and load it on the trucks. For those who don’t know, ammonia gas is corrosive. Exposure to high concentrations of this gas causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract. As shown in the video, the workers don’t care about cleanliness and even place their slippers on the ice cubes. The video has received 2.6 million views.

Social media users were quick to react. Many of them thanked the user for showing this eye-opener clip. Some of the users were not convinced. One of them commented that these ice cubes are not used for edible purposes. He added that they are used for preservations. Another user claimed to be a refrigerator engineer and said that he has acquired full knowledge about this plant. The user cautioned others that the information depicted in this clip is wrong on many levels. As informed by the user, there are 3-4 types of ice blocks, and some of them are used for preserving fish, meat and dead bodies as well.

Despite the mixed opinions received for this video, many users still advised not to consume icy gola. In an earlier conversation with the Times of India, Dr Alok Bharadwaj, secretary, IMA and child specialist, revealed more about this issue. The doctor said that the ingredients including ice, sugar and colours used to prepare ice candy are harmful.