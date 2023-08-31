Blue Moon 2023: 'X' Users Share Magnificent Images As Rare Phenomenon Illuminates Night Sky

A magnificent ‘blue moon’ lit up the night sky on Wednesday. For those who don’t know, this phenomenon is a rare astronomical event that takes place when a full moon coincides with a blue moon and a perigee moon. This marks the second full moon of August. The celestial spectacle captured the attention of people on social media. Stargazers from all over the world shared stunning images of the rare phenomenon that illuminated the night sky.

According to NASA, the moon reached its peak illumination at 8:37 pm EDT on August 30, which is 6:07 am IST on August 31. One does not require special equipment to witness this phenomenon as it is very much visible from a naked eye.

Here, have a look at images shared by ‘X’ users:

— looking up for gorgeous blue moon tonight pic.twitter.com/35ZdqUvGm1— dap (@heartlessera_) August 30, 2023

Super luna azul - 30/8/23 Enamora Quisiera retener esa luna mágica! Captada por el lente de Hernan Ruiz#bluemoon #lunaazul pic.twitter.com/OMN1tADCxh — Zuzanne Felipe (@ZuzaFelipe12) August 31, 2023

Once in a Blue Moon. pic.twitter.com/9dp5fo2ZhB— Ron Cervenka (@Think_BlueLA) August 31, 2023

"Once In A Blue Moon" An airplane flies by a "super blue moon" over New Delhi, India on August 30, 2023.#SuperBlueMoon #supermoon #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/ghREj2dXUC — Suleman Khan (@Isulemanlucky) August 31, 2023

American space agency NASA also took to its official ‘X’ handle and shared an image of the stunning rare blue moon. “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a… supermoon! Don’t forget to check out the “super blue moon” on Aug. 31. It is called a super blue moon because it is a supermoon and the second full moon in a single calendar month," read the caption.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! ✈️ It’s a… supermoon! Don’t forget to check out the “super blue moon” on Aug. 31. It is called a super blue moon because it is a supermoon and the second full moon in a single calendar month. Learn more: https://t.co/cA0Y9UQS88 pic.twitter.com/RDOcsB6fIm— NASA Space Place (@NASAspaceplace) August 28, 2023

The super blue moon appears about 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a typical full moon. This happens because the moon is closer to Earth than usual.

This blue moon was also special because there will be no such astronomical event till 2037. The super blue moon was best seen from a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon. For people who live in urban spaces, it is always better to look out for open spaces like parks with few trees or buildings so that there is nothing to obstruct your view.