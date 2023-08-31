Blue Moon, Saturn Align in Close-up View As Video Captures Supermoon and Ringed Planet Together

The month of August commenced with the radiance of a brilliant supermoon and concluded in a similar fashion as yet another supermoon illuminated the night sky on Wednesday. Accompanying this celestial display, the planet Saturn, adorned with its iconic rings, made its closest and brightest approach of the year near the moon. As detailed by the American space agency NASA, a supermoon is designated when the perigee - an instance when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbital path - aligns with its occurrence. The video discloses an intimate perspective of both celestial bodies, leaving stargazers in a state of sheer astonishment.

The shared video on Reddit, by the user @Anime-kungfu, showcased an expansive and intimately detailed view of the moon, meticulously captured through the lens of a telescope. The moon’s presence in the video was so overwhelmingly large that it transcended the confines of typical observation. The camera’s focus then shifted to unveil Saturn, its radiant rings shimmering brilliantly.

The caption accompanying the video read, “I recorded this video with an iPhone 14 pro mounted on a 12-inch Dobsonian telescope. It’s a little long at the end as I was trying to adjust the exposure and focus on Saturn. But got breathtaking views of the moon’s surface and the rings of Saturn.” The video’s creator also claimed that a few of Saturn’s moons were also captured in the latter part of the recording.

Watch the Video:

Simultaneously, Saturn achieved opposition on August 27, marking the moment when Earth positioned itself between the planet and the sun. This unique alignment brought Saturn to its closest point in its orbital trajectory, thereby making it a prominent fixture in our night sky.

The span between full moons is approximately 29 days, yet since most months on our calendar span either 30 or 31 days, moon phases and months occasionally diverge. This discrepancy leads to the occurrence of a blue moon approximately every 2.5 years, with the previous one taking place in August 2021. The phrase “once in a blue moon” is connected to this phenomenon, although it has no bearing on the moon’s actual colour.

But did you miss this celestial display? Fear not! The offers a front-row seat to this mesmerising cosmic convergence.