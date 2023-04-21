CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » 'Blue Tick' Trends on Twitter as Folks Share Memes after Celebs Lose Verification Badge
1-MIN READ

'Blue Tick' Trends on Twitter as Folks Share Memes after Celebs Lose Verification Badge

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 10:34 IST

New Delhi, India

'Blue Tick' Trends on Twitter as Folks Share Memes after Celebs Lose Verification Badge. (Image: Canva)

While many lost their 'blue ticks' today, people took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes.

Many celebrities and notable personalities lost their coveted Twitter blue ticks. From SRK, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Rahul Gandhi, to Alia Bhatt - the list is very long. For those who don’t know, these blue checkmarks are granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation. However, as Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site, many new rules and regulations came into being and this is just one of those many rules.

Now, this blue tick will only remain on the profiles of people and businesses who have purchased the premium Twitter Blue membership. Ever since this announcement was made, many people took to Twitter to share hilarious reactions. There were also many who were upset over losing the blue tick. The term, “blue tick" also started trending on Twitter.

The blue tick now costs USD per 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android. For users who still had a blue check, a popup message pointed that the account “is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number."

first published:April 21, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 10:34 IST