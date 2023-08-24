Board Exams Twice a Year? 'X' Users Think Students are Lucky, Here's Why

As per Ministry of Education’s new curriculum framework, board exams will now be conducted twice a year and students will be given an option to retain the best score. The aim is to make board exams “easier” from the current “high stakes” practice. The examination will now be aimed at assessing the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation. As the news was broken among people on social media, many were shocked. People had mixed reactions for the same.

While most people supported the decision of conducting the exam twice, some also thought that this would only increase the burden.

“Hoping that these changes in the education curriculum will bring about greater flexibility, reduced stress, and a more comprehensive assessment approach for students. The introduction of on-demand exams and emphasis on understanding and competencies could lead to a more holistic learning experience,” wrote a user on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

Another person mentioned, ““board exams twice a year, choice of subjects not limited to streams” so happy for the future babies but maine kya paap kiye the jo mujhe yeh din dekhne nahi mile i will sob.”

“board exams twice a year, choice of subjects not limited to streams” so happy for the future babies but maine kya paap kiye the jo mujhe yeh din dekhne nahi mile i will sob— sanj ♡ (@thepurpledoe) August 23, 2023

Hoping that these changes in the education curriculum will bring about greater flexibility, reduced stress, and a more comprehensive assessment approach for students. The introduction of on-demand exams and emphasis on understanding and competencies could lead to a more holistic… https://t.co/jCTm3aAO0w— Venu Chennupati (@v_chennupati) August 23, 2023

Very good move. The bigger challenge is to have all states embrace this across party lines….. https://t.co/aHgA3bCOtE— Anant Sharma 🇮🇳 (@anant1970) August 23, 2023

Aaj tak board exams ke darawne sapne aate hain mujhe. Bhagwaan ji in bacchhon ki raksha karna!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fiSQg298BW — Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) August 23, 2023

What is your take on the same?