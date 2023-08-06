Bobby Deol's Iconic 'Gupt' Dance Steps Weren't Planned, Actor's Old Interview Spills Secret

Bobby Deol’s ‘Gupt’ has completed over 25 years and the suspense thriller is still remembered for the surprise element that no one saw coming. More than that, people remember the songs of the film and Bobby’s iconic hook step. However, very few know the story behind this hook step. A video which is currently going viral on Instagram shows the actor recalling how his famous dance steps were curated. “I broke my leg,” explained Bobby in the video.

Remembering the song, he said, he broke his leg on the last day of his debut film. Both Barsaat and Gupt were scheduled immediately after that. “That’s why all the steps were like this. And the steps were going all up and down,” Bobby said.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Meanwhile, earlier, talking about the promotion campaign, Bobby revealed that Rajiv Rai booked a music channel for 24 hours. “There would be no other commercial or film ads, besides Gupt. Only Gupt’s songs would keep playing. Can you believe that? It was amazing how he promoted the film because it had so much material,” the actor explained. When Bobby was asked whether he was apprehensive knowing that Kajol may steal the show in the film, he said, “I don’t think so. When people watch the work and music, I was dancing so much for the first time, the action was amazing. These kinds of subjects were never made.”

The movie also starred Manisha Koirala, Raj Babbar, Om Puri, Kulbhusan Khrabanda, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, and Prem Chopra among others.