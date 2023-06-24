Bone-Chilling Encounter: Man Trying To Steal Eggs Gets A Warning From Mama Python

Encounters with giant reptiles can be quite frightening, as demonstrated in a recent video that has captured the attention of many. Jay Brewer, CEO of Reptile Zoo, shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen bravely trying to take the eggs of a massive python. What makes the video truly gripping is the presence of the protective mother python, lunging at Jay as he attempts to retrieve the eggs. Thankfully, his quick reflexes allow him to avoid any harm. While his intention was to take the eggs for hatching, it became evident that reaching them would not be an easy task.

Sharing the video, Jay wrote, “This beautiful python laid a massive clutch of eggs! When saving the eggs pythons tend to strike, but it’s a calculated risk I’m willing to take so the eggs have better odds of surviving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

Jay Brewer’s video, shared just two days ago, has already garnered over 5 million views on social media users. The clip has left people intrigued and, in some cases, even a little scared.

“Momma Python said ‘JAAAY!! DIDN’T I tell you to STOP snatching my unborn? You humans never listen’” a user wrote.

Adding a touch of humour, another wrote, “I knew the hat was either for protection or you lost a bet, lol.” Appreciating the beauty of the python, a user simply wrote, “She’s beautiful.”

“Snap snap Jay! Leave my eggs alone.” Acknowledging Jay’s bravery, another commented, “You’re a brave one Mr Jay,” read another reply.

A user asked, “What do you do with all these eggs? How do you handle thousands of snakes?” Similarly, another inquired, “Does she ever get used to you and stop striking?”

In a previous video, Jay Brewer shared a similar encounter where he attempted to retrieve an egg from the python for hatching. The footage captures the efforts of the protective snake as it repeatedly lunges at Jay, determined to stop him from reaching its eggs.

“Sometimes saving reticulated python eggs can be a daring job, but good thing I love what I do,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

The video received over a million views along with a range of comments.