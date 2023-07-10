Book Borrowed From US Library Finally Returned After 119 Years

Over a century later, a book that was borrowed from the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts, US, has finally made its way back. The return of James Clerk Maxwell’s book, titled An Elementary Treatise on Electricity, took 113 years, leaving librarians stunned. According to the NY Post report, the discovery of this long-lost book was uncovered when Stewart Plein, the curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries, was going through a recent donation of books. Among the donated books, Plein came across this particular treatise and quickly realized its significance. It turned out that the book had originally been part of the collection at the New Bedford Library. The truly astonishing part was that it has not been marked as ‘withdrawn’ in 1904, indicating that, although incredibly overdue, the book hadn’t been discarded. Excited about the find, Plein got in touch with the librarian of special collections in New Bedford, Jodi Goodman, to share the news.

New Bedford Public Library Director, Olivia Melo, expressed her surprise at the book’s impeccable condition upon its return. “This came back in extremely good condition,” she said. “Someone obviously kept this on a nice bookshelf because it was in such good shape and probably got passed down in the family.”

The treatise, first published in 1881, holds immense historical value. It emerged just two years after the death of its renowned author, James Clerk Maxwell, who made groundbreaking contributions to the field of electromagnetism. However, the cranberry-coloured copy that has now found its way back to the New Bedford library is not considered a rare edition.

While overdue books are a common occurrence for libraries, this return is unprecedented. Occasionally, according to Melo, the library does receive books that are 10 or 15 years late, but nothing exceeds a century. She emphasized the enduring value of printed books by saying that printed books aren’t “digital”, they won’t “disappear”. She added saying that when you hold a book in your hands, you can feel a connection to someone who held it 120 years ago. “It is still going to be here a hundred years from now. The printed book is always going to be valuable”, she said.