Bored Of Your Regular Cup Of Chai? This Kolkata Chef's Roasted Milk Tea Is A Game Changer

Are you bored of drinking your regular cup of tea every day and looking for something new? You have landed at the right place. Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya has a unique tea recipe on her Instagram account and it looks delicious! In a reel that is going viral, she made ‘roasted milk tea’ using only four ingredients- black tea, sugar, milk, and ice which is optional. She explains that it can be served with ice as well as hot, like any regular tea. In the caption, Sneha shared the recipe with the amount of each ingredient required as well as a step by step guide to make it.

Sneha’s reel starts with her stirring a yummy-looking glass of ice-infused beverage, which turns out to be roasted milk tea. She informs the viewers that this tea is healthier than regular milk tea. “Roasting tea leaves enhances the aroma & flavour of the tea while also slightly reducing the caffeine levels. If you’re looking for something healthy without the extreme caffeine crash, try this out," she adds.

Take a look at the reel here:

Her caption further explains the ingredients required and a step-by-step method to get a perfect glass of roasted milk tea. The ingredients for one glass of tea are two tablespoons of black tea, 3 to 4 tablespoons of sugar, 1 and a half cup of milk, and some ice cubes which is optional.

To start the recipe, tea leaves should be roasted in a hot pan for about 30 seconds. Next, add sugar and caramelise it on high heat until it changes its colour to brown. Then, add milk and stir it and let all the sugar get dissolved. Finally, when the tea looks perfectly cooked and has a tempting colour, strain the tea into a cup or glass. Add ice cubes for enjoying it cold.

Fans in Sneha’s comment section have praised her simple and tasty tea recipe. One user commented, “Totally gonna try this! So awesome!" Another one wrote that it was a great update from a regular tea. A user who tried it wrote that this recipe makes tea taste similar to coffee.

This roasted milk tea recipe has been trending on the social media site and has been played more than 6 lakhs times till now. It has also gained over 15 thousand views and more than 9,500 likes on Instagram. Elevate your tea time and enjoy the delightful balance that this tea offers. Sip, savour and cherish the magic in every cup.