Man Approaches Ex-Employee For Data-Related Help A Year After Firing

A Reddit user faced an unexpected dilemma when their former boss approached them for a favour, despite firing them abruptly a year ago with only 30 minutes’ notice. The former boss offered a chance to earn quick money by asking the user to transfer the entire company’s old directory to the new one, as the company had relocated and rebranded after laying off all employees. The user found himself torn between the desire for making quick cash and the memories of the unfair termination.

Explaining the situation, the user shared, “I was their compliance officer, and now they need me to provide proof of compliance in their new state. So they need their old directory to get all of the old compliance records, as well as all of their old documents.”

He then wondered how the company managed to function for an entire year without the crucial files.

Meanwhile, after accepting their bosses’ offer, the Reddit user clarified that they no longer possessed the files, he deleted them from the computer when he was laid off. However, the company seemed to have assumed that he still had access to the data. In response to the request, the user cleverly demanded 10 times their hourly rate to carry out the task.

The Reddit post received over 24,000 upvotes. Some people encouraged the user to seize this opportunity to negotiate for more money, on the contrary, others are advising the user to stand their ground and decline to do the work.

A Redditor wrote, “So they want you to admit keeping corporate documents and provide them proof?”

Another wrote, “They are clearly in works of hurt and scrambling. I wouldn’t give them anything. They brought this in themselves.”

A user suggested, “If you were the compliance officer, then you know what she is asking is wrong. Don’t get involved.”

“I actually wouldn’t do it. I think there are so many legal problems you may then be involved with. Unless you have an attorney by your side the entire time, I wouldn’t do it,” a comment read. A user wrote, “Looks like a trap. They need someone to put blame on when everything fails.”

Sharing an update with fellow Redditors, the user shared that the company has agreed to pay them 10 times their hourly rate for attempting to recover the files.