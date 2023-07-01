Boss Asks Employee To Come To Work On Day Off Because 'He Is Single'

Sometimes, it can be tough to stay motivated in a regular job that follows a routine. After a long, tiring week of work, having time off, like weekends, can be the only chance to relax and recharge. However, imagine a situation where your employer denies you even that one precious day off and insists you to work. Well, something like this actually happened to a man who shared his conversation with his boss on Reddit. What made this situation bizarre is that the boss justified the demand by pointing out that the man was ‘Single’. Yes, you read that correctly. The boss even indirectly threatened the man when he refused to accept the request.

In the Reddit post, the man included a screenshot of the conversation he had with his boss. These messages clearly showed how the boss was compelling the man into coming to the office on his designated day off. When the man politely refused and asked to contact another colleague, the manager replied, “Brian is married with a kid, I’m not asking him on short notice. You’re single, why can’t you come in?", the manager replied when he politely declined to the unusual request and suggested contacting another colleague.

Read the post here:

The situation didn’t end there and took a worrisome turn. The caption of the Reddit post captured the man’s feelings of shock and numbness at the moment, it said, “So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm [At the moment]. I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough." It expressed his hope that he wouldn’t regret his decision the following day, as he genuinely enjoyed his job, but felt that the management was being difficult.

As expected, the post garnered attention, with numerous comments flooding the comment section. It mostly sparked outrage among the users due to the boss’s behaviour. People were genuinely furious and highly critical of the boss’s actions. They started sharing their views on the matter, and the majority expressed support for the man in the situation.

One user commented, “I’m glad someone else pointed this out. That enraged me intensely."

“I turn off read receipts for just such a reason," said another.

A third Reddit user stated, “It’s simply illegal in my country to contact one of your employee on their private mobile phone for work-related reasons outside of work hours."

“Yeah. That one chilled my blood. I think I’d have just ignored it and not shown up. Not sure where bosses get this ideas they own you," expressed another.