Boss Calls Woman 'Unprofessional' For Fainting At Work; 'Ridiculous' Says Internet

In our lifetime, many of us have encountered unexpected medical emergencies, whether during our school years, college days, or even in the workplace. While some are fortunate enough to receive prompt assistance, well-intentioned wishes, and comforting words, there are those who end up facing undeserved consequences in such situations.

In an incident that has raised eyebrows, a woman who fainted at her workplace was met with an unexpected and harsh response from her boss. Instead of showing concern for her well-being, the boss reprimanded her, calling her “unprofessional." The incident came to light through a post on the Mumsnet platform, a website known for discussions on various woman-centric topics including pregnancy and childbirth.

The woman, who works in healthcare, posted her ordeal, explaining that she had fainted while conversing with a patient. “I’m a healthcare professional and fainted. It was mid-conversation, and I realised I really wasn’t well. So, I said to the patient ‘excuse me, I’m sorry, I’m going to go and get someone else’ (so I could go out quickly and get some air as I thought I was maybe just hot!) and I stood up, and while walking out, I fainted on the floor," she said.

Upon her return to work the following day, she found herself summoned for a meeting with her boss. Much to her shock, the boss expressed dissatisfaction, criticising her for her “unprofessional" behaviour.

In her online post dated August 6, she wrote “The next day when she came in for work, she was scheduled for a meeting with a “slightly scary boss" to discuss how “unprofessional it was."

The post has gained attention since it was uploaded, generating numerous likes and comments. Many people expressed their anger and shock at the boss’s reaction, stating that it was unfair to label her actions as “unprofessional."

Commenting on the situation, one individual wrote, “I don’t understand. You can’t choose to faint or not faint. What would a ‘professional’ have done according to the person who wants the meeting?" Another one pointed out that it was illogical because the woman could not have done anything to prevent herself from fainting and hoped that she is doing better.

Another user pointed out that fainting is one of the things that “can’t be helped". Adding to this, one comment read “It can’t be ‘unprofessional’ because that refers to a behaviour. “How ridiculous. Not something you could control at all (assuming it’s not because you’d not eaten for ages or something like that of course)," read another comment.

This incident has ignited a conversation about how employees’ well-being should be handled with empathy and understanding, rather than met with harsh judgments.