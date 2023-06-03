Boy Brings Sanitary Pads For Classmate On Her Periods; Internet Lauds Him

Many women often deal with the situation when it isn’t “that time of the month” but their menstrual cycle begins unexpectedly. However, what makes it tough is not finding sanitary napkins available. The first instinct is usually to ask your homegirl but at times even that doesn’t work out. Just like in the case of this youngster who found herself in a similar troubling situation. She didn’t have any sanitary napkins nor did her class friend, but this story did have a happy ending.

The young girl shared the kind gesture of a guy seated next to her and the internet only has a profound appreciation for him. The girl details enduring pain during the lecture unbeknownst that it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Her male classmate stepped forward to enquire if she needed anything. “Today when I was in my training institute, I got my period. I didn’t have sanitary napkins, and neither did that girl I knew in my class. During the class I was in so much pain, that the guy next to me noticed and asked if I needed anything,” she said.

Notably, the girl was new to the city of her training institute and asked the guy for directions to nearby medical stories. During the break, the guy did not only accompany her to the store but also bought ice cream for her. “I asked him if we have any medical stores near us. He searched for directions and asked me to come with him during the break. We went to the store, he went in to buy the napkins and also bought me ice cream. I am so overwhelmed now I am literally falling for this city and its people,” she concluded.

Today when I was in my training institute, I got my period. I didn't have sanitary napkins, and neither did that girl I knew in my class. During the class I was in so much pain, that the guy next to me noticed and asked if I needed anything.— Ayushka (@AyuShhhhka) May 31, 2023

With over one million views, the classmate’s gesture has garnered wide adulation on Twitter, especially from female users. One wrote, “This is so good to read. I am glad to see how the world is changing for the better.”

This is so good to read. I am glad to see how the world is changing towards better < 3— Anu (@Escapeplace__) May 31, 2023

Another added, “Good people always prevail everywhere, the only thing is to recognize them.”

Good people always prevail everywhere, the only thing is to recognise them.— Muhammad Zubair (@zsyousaf786) June 1, 2023

One more added, “I think the only benefit of social media evolution is that more men are getting aware of the problems women face. Kudos to the guy who helped you.”

I think the only benefit of social media evolution is that more men are getting aware of the problems women face. Kudos to the guy who helped you.— Rohit J. (@Aristhrottle_1) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, a Twitterati said, “God bless the young boy. We need his tribe to grow further.”

top videos

God bless the young boy. We need his tribe to grow further..— नेत्रा डाऊ 🙏🇮🇳 (@onlyonenetra) June 1, 2023

There were also those who raised awareness about keeping sanitary napkins available in every ladies’ room, institution, cafe, and restaurant.