'Boycott Starbucks': Coffee Giant Receives Backlash Over Viral Ad on Transgender Inclusion

Starbucks recently released a new advertisement that aims to promote understanding and acceptance of transgender individuals. The ad tells the story of a transgender woman reconnecting with her parents after a prolonged period of separation. While the advertisement has garnered considerable attention, a portion of social media users have voiced their disapproval towards the portrayal of diverse identities in advertising.

The advertisement begins with a scene of a couple waiting anxiously at a coffee shop for their child, Arpit, who has transitioned to identify as female and changed their name to Arpita. The father appears upset and uneasy about their child’s decision, while the mother tries to console him by saying, “Please don’t get angry this time, listen."

As Arpita arrives at the coffee shop, she shares a heartfelt embrace with her mother, highlighting the unconditional love and support that parents can offer to their transgender children. Arpita then approaches her father, and the two exchange a subdued smile, depicting the initial awkwardness and hesitation that often accompanies such reunions.

“I know it’s been years, but you still mean the world to me," Arpita tells her dad, gazing into his eyes. Her dad ponders for a moment but goes on to place the order. However, as the barista calls out, “3 cold coffees for Aprita!" the moment becomes significant. It becomes evident that Arpita’s father has fully embraced her new name and identity, as he requested “Arpita" to be written on the coffee cup, following the cherished Starbucks tradition.

“Beta, you will always be my child. Just a single letter has been added to your name," her father lovingly reassures her.

“Your name defines who you are - whether it’s Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us," Starbucks India tweeted, accompanied by the hashtag #ItStartsWithYourName.

Watch the Ad Below:

Your name defines who you are - whether it’s Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg— Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023

In response, a segment of society expressed their outrage. One individual remarked, “Starbucks brings wokeism to India by transcampaign." Another person voiced their opinion, saying, “U can’t normalize this thing in our Indian culture, as it’s choice of the person! I guess ur team hadn’t get the other better idea for your ad!"

U can't normalize this thing in our Indian culture, as it's choice of the person! I guess ur team hadn't get the other better idea for your ad! #starbuck #starbucks #starbucksindia #BoycottStarbucks— The Saffronist (@Saffron_sv) May 12, 2023

#BoycottStarbucks these guys won't understand until their pocket starts bleeding— Indian khoon (@rajarshibhuyan) May 12, 2023

Boycott Starbucks.Homemade coffee is the best— Dylan (@Dylan73191470) May 12, 2023

This video sparked the "Boycott Starbucks" in India.The mother's support and the father's eventual acceptance of his child is a powerful messages of love and family. https://t.co/24YugMLJkM — Abhishek (@Abhishe27960014) May 12, 2023

This is superlative from @StarbucksIndia. #ItStartsWithYourNameIt draws me further to a brand I have always liked. Deep or Deepa. Paul or Paula. Arpit or Arpita. It does not matter. Initiatives like this that will help rid our heavily prejudiced world of transphobia. Bravo. https://t.co/yq581rg8tT — Sanjeev Verma (@sanjeevve) May 11, 2023

top videos

I am pretty sure people supporting #BoycottStarbucks, can't afford to drink at Starbucks. The level of ignorance to be offended by a campaign about inclusivity. People deserves to be who they are and that does not spoil the culture or social fabric, ignorant people do— Vikas Sharma (@137th_ofhisname) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, there were those who applauded the coffee giant for boldly embracing inclusivity. One user expressed their perspective, stating, “I am pretty sure people supporting #BoycottStarbucks, can’t afford to drink at Starbucks. The level of ignorance to be offended by a campaign about inclusivity. People deserves to be who they are and that does not spoil the culture or social fabric, ignorant people do." Another individual commended the initiative, saying, “Initiatives like this that will help rid our heavily prejudiced world of transphobia. Bravo," said another.