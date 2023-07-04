'Brahmastra' As 'Aag Laga Di': Hindi Movie Plots Summed Up With Meme Templates on Twitter

In the vast landscape of internet culture, memes reign supreme, capable of capturing and redefining any and every aspect of our lives. From trendy phrases like ‘Kaam Aisa Karo’ that effortlessly transition into ‘Movie Aisi Banao’ in the hands of movie buffs, the online realm has propelled the meme game to unprecedented heights. And now, a Twitter user combines Hindi movie plots with perfectly fitting meme templates, delivering a mix of hilarity and relatability that left the internet in stitches.

Also Read: ‘Movie Aisi Banao’ Memes Trend on Twitter as Netizens Give Desi Twist to Most Popular Films

The Twitter thread shared by @priyapalnii has, indeed, gone viral for all right reasons. Starting with the epic movie ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, this ingenious thread initially featured the ‘Gaddari Karbe’ meme, though the user quickly realised it wasn’t a Bollywood movie – a delightful yet serendipitous twist! Nevertheless, the meme fits like a glove to the legendary mystery of ‘Kattapa ne Baahubali ko Kyu Mara,’ leaving fans in awe. After all, who would’ve thought that a meme born out of young Indian boys’ altercation over betrayal in April 2023 will find its perfect match in the world of cinema?

Bollywood movie plots ft. Meme templates Baahubali: The Beginning pic.twitter.com/DBgChWAz70 — priyA (@priyapalnii) July 3, 2023

But that was just the beginning! As the thread marched on, it took Bollywood by storm, encapsulating famous films with perfectly matched memes. Remember ‘Ghajini’? Dadaji from ‘Dhamaal’ had the perfect response, roaring, “Haram Ke Pille Tu Hai Kon?" – a spot-on summary of the gripping plot.

Also Read: What if ‘The Archies’ Was Made by Anurag Kashyap? Desis Reimagine Netflix Movie With Hilarious Memes

Not to be outdone, Anu Malik’s ‘"Aag Laga Di" dialogue brilliantly depicted the saga of ‘Brahmastra’, leaving readers nodding in agreement with a smirk.

Even ‘Jabba’ hits the nail on the head, representing Lucky’s ‘silent’ mischievous escapades in the ‘Golmaal’ series.

No doubt, this thread that proved to be the perfect fusion of Hindi movie plots and viral memes is a match made in comedic heaven! Don’t believe us? Take a look!

Pure comedy gold, ain’t it?