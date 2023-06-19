'Brahmastra': Desis List Movies With Better VFX Than 'Adipurush' After Massive Backlash

‘Adipurush’ has become a topic of discussion lately, as fans are pointing out various shortcomings and inconsistencies in the film based on the epic Ramayana. The portrayal of characters and unconventional costumes have faced severe criticism from viewers, but it is the visual effects (VFX) that have garnered the most disappointment. Despite director Om Raut and his team postponing the release date by six months to enhance the VFX, they seem to have fallen short on several fronts. Whether it’s the depiction of Ravana or the VFX monkeys in a forest wearing leather gear, these aspects have failed to meet expectations.

Now, this has prompted the Indian Twitter community to compile a list of movies and TV shows that have showcased superior VFX compared to ‘Adipurush’, all while working with lower budgets.

‘Brahmastra’

‘Makkhi’

The effort and the result pic.twitter.com/CSmlMojM7I— टैक्स पेई मज़दूर (@z2aaman) June 18, 2023

‘Ra.One’

And also best bgm. pic.twitter.com/1STMoyzyBj— Kanishka Agrawal (@skanishka2312) June 18, 2023

‘Mr.India’

‘Bahubali’

‘Tumbbad’

‘Mahabharat’

‘TMKOC’

No 600 cr budget still better VFX than Adipurush https://t.co/gdGoPL8DA5 pic.twitter.com/st9bDI9LGp— Gautam (@kuchle_chole) June 17, 2023

‘Motu Patlu’

No doubt, the comparison highlights the significant gap between viewers’ expectations and the actual delivery of the highly-anticipated film, which left them feeling let down on several fronts.

Meanwhile, if this wasn’t enough, the film also faced criticism for its poorly written dialogues, leading the makers and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla to respond. Shukla announced on Sunday that the team behind the mythological epic film has made the decision to ‘revise some of the dialogues’ following severe criticism of the pedestrian language used in the Prabhas-starrer. Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs for the retelling of the Ramayana, stated that the revised lines would be incorporated into the film by the end of this week.

‘…For me, there is nothing more important than your emotions. While I can present numerous arguments in support of my dialogues, it will not alleviate your anguish. The producer-director and I have mutually agreed to revise certain dialogues that have caused you distress, and they will be included in the film this week,’ Shukla wrote in a statement shared on his official Twitter account.