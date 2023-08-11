'Brain Tapping' Could Help You Fall Asleep More Easily

Many of us have difficulties getting to sleep. If you’re tired of tossing and turning in your bed in search of some shut-eye, here’s an approach to try: brain tapping. This technique involves tapping your face and body with fingertips while repeating mantras to reduce stress and anxiety levels. Here’s what you need to know.

You may have recently seen videos of Tiktokers tapping their fingers on certain areas of their face and body while repeating phrases such as “I release tension and fall asleep." Well, this concept is called “brain tapping" or “Emotional Freedom Technique" (EFT). According to its proponents, it helps reduce stress and anxiety before bedtime. Inspired by Chinese medicine, this trick has become a hot wellness theme onTikTok within just a few months’ time, with the hashtag #efttapping having already racked up 96 million views. And unlike some of the dangerous trends that can sometimes be found online, “brain tapping" is a risk-free method that’s easy to try out yourself at home.

Dr. Daisy Mae, a sleep expert who spoke to the Huffington Post, explains that “brain tapping is a recently recognized technique which combines cognitive-behavioral therapy with somatic stimulation using acupuncture pressure points. It utilizes some of the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine and kinesiology."

But how does one practice “brain tapping?"

She begins by tapping the first point at the top of the skull, then the one between the eyebrows. She then taps the temples, under the eyes, nose and mouth, finishing with the collarbones, arms and chest. It's also possible to tap the hair and wrists to maximize the relaxing effect on the body. These movements are generally performed while repeating motivational phrases such as "I'm falling asleep" or "I'm relaxed."

And the method is scientifically approved. According to 2019 research published in the National Library of Medicine, EFT has been shown to help reduce anxiety levels. The process is also said to have other beneficial effects on the body and brain. Camille Junot, clinical psychologist at the Institut du Sommeil et de la Vigilance in France, explains to Madame Figaro: “Numerous scientific studies prove that the gesture acts on the amygdala, the part of the brain that evaluates the events to which we are exposed in order to activate or not the physiological mechanisms of stress." She adds: “Gently tapping these points sends a reassuring signal to the amygdala, preventing the onset of stress symptoms and helping you to fall asleep.

However, the results vary from one individual to another. This is because the technique targets emotional reasons that may be preventing you from getting to sleep. Camille Junot stresses that it’s “important to identify the emotional cause of insomnia so that we can remedy it." If you have problems with persistent insomnia, this method may not be for you. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s best to consult a sleep specialist to help determine the cause of your insomnia and remedy it.