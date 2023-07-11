Brawl Between Two Male Passengers On Ryanair Flight Cause 2-Hour Delay

A massive fight broke out between two male passengers on the flight over a seat dispute. The incident took place on a Ryanair flight, travelling from Malta to London Stansted on July 3. The disagreement took place when one passenger refused to make way for the other to get to his window seat. As reported by The Mirror, a video recorded by another passenger captured the intense argument that spiralled into a full-blown brawl. As the fight broke out, fear started to spread among the passengers. Following this, someone urgently appeals to the two men to stop fighting, saying, “We won’t be able to go home." The chaos prompted others to step in, trying to calm things down and separate the fighting passengers.

The incident was recorded by a passenger named Neil Modwhadia. The video shot on the Ryanair flight has gained widespread attention across social media platforms. The argument over seating arrangements escalated to such an extent that it resulted in a significant delay before the flight finally took off, causing considerable inconvenience for the remaining passengers.

Neil Modwhadia stated to The Mirror that the incident resulted in a two-hour flight delay, leaving everyone onboard “annoyed." In the footage, a member of the Ryanair crew can be observed making their way through the cabin to intervene and separate the two men.

Modwhadia provided additional details about the individuals involved in the fight. The shorter man on the left, who occupied the window seat, was described as American; while the taller man on the right, wearing a cap, was identified as British and was seated in the aisle seat. Recounting the incident, the passenger said, “The British wouldn’t let the American man pass through to get his window seat, and then some words and swears were exchanged before a scuffle broke out. Consequently, the flight got delayed for two hours, leaving all passengers feeling frustrated and annoyed”.

Ryanair said in a statement: “Two passengers on this flight from Malta to Stansted (3 July) became disruptive ahead of take-off. The cabin crew diffused the situation before the aircraft departed safely for Stansted following a minor delay."