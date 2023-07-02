Brawl in Vistara Aircraft As Father Gets Upset After His Daughter Was ‘Touched’ By Another Man

A video which is currently going viral shows a heated fight in a Vistara airlines aircraft. In the video, a man can be seen screaming and yelling at another man after his daughter was inappropriately touched by him. You can also hear a woman screaming ‘How dare you’. However, no face is visible. The crew members are trying to calm people down and neutralise the situation but the man seems to be out of control.

Also Read: Woman Proposes to Her Bf At Kedarnath, Video Sparks Discussion About Using Phones At Religious Places

The video, which has now gone viral, was uploaded on Twitter. The video has now gathered over 46K views with multiple people sharing it and tagging Vistara Airlines.

Here is the viral video:

Kalesh Inside the vistara flight b/w Two man over a guy touched another man Daughter pic.twitter.com/BTlS1EHhma— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara said that it is facing a shortage of cabin crew uniforms due to “unforeseen” supply chain issues. Also, there has been an increase in the airline staff which is further contributing to the issue. The carrier, which has been aggressively hiring pilots in a statement said, “Given our fleet expansion, we have been scaling up our cabin crew strength as well. However, due to an unforeseen issue with the supply of material, Vistara is experiencing limited availability of its cabin crew uniforms."

Also Read: ‘Better Than All Stars in Milky Way’: Mother’s Touching Reaction On Daughter’s PhD Thesis Goes Viral

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said the airline is anticipating a further addition of 10 aircraft. Also, there can be a recruitment of over 1,000 employees during the current financial year. This comes in as it is all set to merge with Air India. As of now, the airline operates with a fleet of 61 aircraft and employs over 5,200 staff members.