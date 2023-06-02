Brazil Doctor Fired For Prescribing Ice Cream And Video Games To Child With Sore Throat

A doctor in Brazil faced termination from his job following accusations of prescribing unconventional treatments to a child. The 9-year-old patient had flu-like symptoms and a sore throat. The incident occurred on May 18 when Priscila da Silva Ramos, a 37-year-old mother from Osasco, took her sick child to a state-owned clinic.

According to Silva Ramos, the doctor displayed unprofessional behaviour by neglecting to examine the child’s throat himself. He suggested treatment options such as amoxicillin, ibuprofen and N-acetylcysteine, along with the unusual prescriptions of chocolate ice cream and daily video game sessions.

The mother expressed her outrage saying that the doctor began writing the prescription without conducting any examination of her son. In a surprising turn of events, the doctor inquired about the child’s preference for ice cream and he expressed a liking for chocolate. The doctor then included ice cream and daily sessions of the mobile video game Free Fire in the written prescription.

Ramos informed Brazilian journalists that she was unaware of the ice cream and video game sessions prescribed until the following day when her son’s aunt noticed the surprising additions at the bottom of the prescription. Both sisters decided to share the unusual prescription on Facebook, leading to it going viral.

top videos

The response on social media varied, with some individuals concurring that the doctor’s actions were unprofessional. Others argued that ice cream and gaming might have been intended as a lighthearted gesture. Henderson Furst, a lawyer, and president of the Bioethics Commission of the São Paulo section of the Brazilian Bar Association mentioned that few doctors engage in such actions to foster a more personal connection with their patients.

However, despite such intentions, the doctor in question faced severe consequences for his controversial prescription, resulting in termination from the Brazilian public health network. The City Hall of Osasco confirmed the doctor’s dismissal from their service provider system. The child’s mother, on the other hand, expressed her hope that this incident would lead to improvements in medical care within the city.