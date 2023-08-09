Brazilian Father Sips Beer While 11-year-old Son Flies Plane That Crashed, Shocking Video Goes Viral

An unsettling video shot before moments of a recent plane crash in Brazil has emerged online, wherein a father allowed his 11-year-old son to take charge of his private plane, all the while consuming beer. This tragic occurrence culminated in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of both the 42-year-old Brazilian rancher, Garon Maia, and his son, Francisco Maia. The crash occurred when their $1.2 million (approximately Rs. 9.9 crores) twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 plummeted in a forested area between the states of Rondônia and Mato Grosso on July 29. Adding to the sorrow, Garon’s wife, Ms. Ana Pridonik, reportedly took her own life shortly after the burial on August 1.

The video footage captures Garon drinking beer as he allows his underage son to take control of the private aircraft. He can be heard providing instructions to his son on flying the plane and explaining its controls. Following their departure from a dirt runway, the father remarks, “Wait, everything ready? Nothing in front, ok. Come on, 600 horses, you can push. 600 Kikão, go."

He continues, “Good lady. Hand on the lever, hand on the lever. Keep your hand there and look at the speed." Soon after, he opens a beer and inquires, “The passenger can have one, right Kiko?"

TW: Disturbing Visuals, Viewer Discretion Advisable

Avião bimotor Beechcraft Baron 58, de matrícula PR-IDE, “caiu matando pai e filho" a Aeronave cair em uma região de mata fechada, na divisa de Rondônia e Mato Grosso. Os destroços da aeronave foram localizados na manhã deste domingo (30) o pecuarista Garon Maia e o filho.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nOEBpVZJup— D’ AVIATION 🇧🇷 (@pgomes7973) August 1, 2023

According to Daily Mail, Garon took off from a family farm in the Rondônia city of Nova Conquista, making a stop at Vilhena airport to refuel. He intended to fly his son back to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he resides with his mother and attends school.

However, the plane met its tragic fate, taking off at 5:50 pm, crashing just eight minutes later, and disappearing from radar detection, as indicated by official accounts. After an exhaustive search, rescue teams located the bodies on July 30. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, led by the Research Center for the Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

While it remains uncertain whether Garon filmed the beer-drinking episode, his decision to entrust his unregistered, underage son with piloting the plane ultimately resulted in the loss of three lives.