BRB, Busy Laughing At Smriti Irani’s Hilarious TMKOC Meme For Married Couples

Union Minister Smriti Irani seems to have found a new interest and that is keeping her Instagram family entertained and hooked to her Instagram profile. While mostly, she uses her selfies to crack jokes on life, we love when the actress-turned-politician shares memes to describe the day-to-day relatable instances. On Tuesday, she posted two hilarious videos, featuring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal and Daya Ben, to explain why it is crucial to eat almonds daily, especially for married people. Smriti Irani’s on-point humour will once again leave you in splits.

While sharing the video, Smriti Irani wrote in the caption, “Moral of the story — those who have taken pheras, please eat badam…Daya bhabhi rocks…1 clip courtesy the internet…2 clips courtesy Jetha Lal.” The first clip opens with Jethalal irritably asking his wife, where she was when God was deciding who will be intelligent. And Daya Ben’s befitting reply will honestly leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Jethalal can be heard asking, “Jab bhagwan akal baant raha tha tab kahan ghoom rahi thi tu (where were you when god was deciding intelligence level)?” Daya Ben replies, “Aapke saath phere le rahi thi (I was getting married to you).”

In another clip, Daya quizzes her husband, “Mujhe bataiye ek kilo gehun mein kitne daane hote hai (Tell me how many grains are there in 1 kg wheat)?” In response to this, Jethalal says that he doesn’t know it. This is when Daya makes him eat almonds. After which she asks him again, “Ab bataiye ek darjan mein kitne kele hote hain (How many bananas do you have in 1 kg)?” Jethalal immediately replies 12 and she says, “Dekha badam ka kamaal (See this is what eating badam does),” hinting that it was because of almonds that he was able to answer that question. Once again Jethalal was left speechless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

As soon as Smriti Irani shared the post, many users flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. A user commented, “This is too much (laughing emoticon).” Several users pointed out that actress Disha Vakani, who essays the role of Daya Ben should be brought back to the show. A user, while tagging Dilip Joshi—onscreen Jethalal, commented, “Dilip Joshi sir, bring back Daya ji, now even the minister of Women and Child Development has started missing her.”

In 2017, Disha quit the show and has not revealed her plans to return yet.

