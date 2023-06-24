Breathtaking 360-Degree View Of Mount Everest Summit Goes Viral

Standing tall at a remarkable height of approximately 8,848 meters, Mount Everest holds the prestigious title of being the highest mountain on Earth. Its majestic snow-capped peaks and challenging landscape have captivated the hearts and minds of adventure enthusiasts. Recently, a video recorded in 2021 has been making waves on social media, offering a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Everest summit. Filmed by the accomplished mountaineer Gao Li on May 12, 2021, this extraordinary footage showcases the surroundings of Everest, leaving viewers’ jaws dropped.

Sharing the video, Li wrote, “Hi, 8848.86! Amazing 360-degree summit views of Everest! I shot it at the summit in 12th, May. It is my second time to summit Everest with Mingma G, the leader of Imagine Nepal. The first time I summited, is 14th May, 2018.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gao Li (@gaoli_14x8000m)

Fans were overwhelmed witnessing the breathtaking views of Mount Everest and its surrounding mountains. A user wrote, Amazing view and congratulations,” while another stated, “Fantastic.”

Another user appreciating Gao Li’s efforts wrote, “Your abilities astounded me.” Another replied, “Congrats bro, be safe and keep going.”

According to Gao Li’s Instagram bio, this adventurer is on a mission to summit all seven peaks on seven continents. Impressively, he has already completed six peaks, which include Everest, K2, Annapurna, Lhotse, Makalu, and Broad Peak.

Last month, Kami Rita Sherpa, a renowned climber from Nepal, made history once again. At 53 years old, Sherpa achieved a remarkable milestone of 28 successful ascents of the Mount Everest, surpassing his own previous record.

Sherpa’s journey in climbing began on May 13, 1994, when he achieved his first successful climed Mount Everest, which ignited his passion for mountaineering. Since then, he has relentlessly followed his ambition and today, he holds the esteemed position of a senior climbing guide in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The climbing industry heavily relies on Nepali guides, predominantly ethnic Sherpas hailing from the Everest region. These guides are the backbone of the industry, undertaking immense risks to transport essential equipment and food, establish rope routes and repair ladders. Nepal has eight of the world’s ten highest peaks, making it a popular destination for adventurers.