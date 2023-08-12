Bride Asks Her Wedding Photographer For Refund; The Reason Will Shock You

Marriage is considered an act of love and celebration. Every individual wants to have a perfect wedding. People tend to spend huge money on wedding celebrations, as they are considered a once-in-a-lifetime event. Unusual incidents at weddings are pretty common. Recently, one such bizarre incident at a wedding shocked everyone. A bride started asking for a refund from her wedding photographer. The post was shared by a wedding photography group on Reddit. “Bride wants a refund after the groom had an affair… with my second shooter,” the user added as the headline of the post. In the next few lines, he explained the situation in detail. The user was the main photographer at the wedding. He stated that he had hired a woman a few days earlier, before the wedding, to help him out in covering the wedding. He also mentioned that he didn’t even understand that something was going on between the groom and his co-worker.

Post-wedding, he received an email from the bride asking for a refund and claimed that his co-worker was found in inappropriate condition with the groom. The bride had proof with her, as she had taken pictures on her mobile phone. She caught the groom having an affair with the lady. The photographer replied to the email, stating, “I feel bad for you, but I can’t refund you the money post-wedding, and it is something unfortunate that has happened and I have no control over it.”

As soon as the post was shared, it went viral. Netizens started to share their opinions. It received 1000 upvotes. One of the users commented, “You are not responsible for her ex’s or husband’s behaviour; it is his doing”. Another user stated, “Ask your co-worker about the incident, as you should know the stories from both sides”. To this, the photographer replied, “I have asked her about this; initially she denied it, but once I showed her the pictures, she claimed that they are in an open relationship, and she thought it was okay”.

The photographer is still confused and unaware of how to deal with this situation. So he seeks help from the users about the situation on Reddit. On the other hand, he shared that he feels bad for the bride.