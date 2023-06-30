Bride Complains Of Stomach Ache On Wedding, Gives Birth The Next Day

A wedding is often an exciting time for not just the couple but also their families. However, for one groom and his family, the day turned out to be shocking. A man from a village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh married a woman from Secunderabad, Telangana. Everything looked just fine until the woman complained of acute stomach ache on her wedding night. It got to the point where she had to be rushed to the hospital. Upon reaching there, the doctors gave the man and his family shocking news. The woman was seven months pregnant. India Today reported that the woman gave birth to a baby girl the very next day.

Turns out the bride and her family were aware of this the entire time. The wedding had taken place on June 26. The family of the bride had deliberately hid the information from the groom and his family. How did they do this? According to India Today, the groom’s side of the family was told that the bride had undergone a surgical process. This was done to remove her kidney stones. It was also the reason they gave behind her swollen belly. The groom’s family who bought into the lie agreed to marry their son to the woman. Needless to say, when the truth unfolded, the groom and his family were left shocked.

The portal also reported that the station in charge of Dankaur police station, Sanjay Singh, shared that the police had received information about this entire situation that had unfolded. However, no police intervention was required as the families reached a mutually agreed-upon solution.

The bride’s family reached Greater Noida after they were informed of the incident. Her in-laws had refused to accept the bride or her baby. The family had agreed to take their daughter and the newborn baby back home to Secunderabad, Telangana.

