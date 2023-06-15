Bride Dances To Saami Saami At Her Sangeet, Internet Thinks It Is ‘Beyond Perfection'

Ever since its release, Rashmika Mandanna’s song Saami Saami from her film Pushpa with Allu Arjun has taken the internet by storm. Even more than a year later, the song continues to rule events or wedding functions. A video has surfaced on social media that showcases a bride gracefully dancing to the rhythm of the song, accompanied by her female squad during her sangeet ceremony. Wearing a stunning lehenga and jewellery, the bride’s moves and expressions have left viewers speechless. The video was shared by the bride named Dr Neelam Patel from North Carolina, US and quickly went viral, garnering millions of views. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Neelam Patel | Optometrist (@neelam.od)

Ever since the video was shared on social media, it has been receiving amazing responses from Instagram users. A comment read, “Her outfit, makeup, dance everything is so beyond perfection.” Another wrote, “Still in awe of you, your performance and lehenga.” One added: “Beyond obsessed. Bollywood needs to steal you.”

A user remembered Devi Vishwakumar and Kamala’s performance to the same song in the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, “After watching NEVER HAVE I EVER this song really makes me more happy and emotional. Btw you look gorgeous and the moves are fire.” “She giving Kamala’s vibe from Never Have I Ever,” added another.

One more appreciated her moves and attire and wrote, “How gracefully she managed to dance with the heavy lehenga.”

Other than Saami Saami, Neelam has shared various videos from her Sangeet ceremony, showcasing her incredible dance skill to hit Bollywood songs. Some of the tracks she grooved to were Ghoomar, Ghar More, Dheeme Dheeme and Chaka Chak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Neelam Patel | Optometrist (@neelam.od)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Neelam Patel | Optometrist (@neelam.od)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Neelam Patel | Optometrist (@neelam.od)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Neelam Patel | Optometrist (@neelam.od)

In another captivating video shared a few months ago, a bride and a groom can be seen joyfully celebrating their wedding festivities while dancing to Govinda’s iconic song Khula Hai Mera Pinjra from the movie Joru Ka Ghulam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Gupta (@smart_graphics99)

Reacting to the post, many users praised the couple’s dance and dropped red heart icons. One viewer wrote: “Amazing and entertaining.” The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Anjali Gupta, has crossed over 2 million views, as of now.