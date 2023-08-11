Bride Finds Out Photographer Was Sleeping With Groom, Demands Refund

Couples invest significantly in their wedding day, as it is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most. Among the priorities is the wedding photoshoot, which immortalizes these special moments. However, these photoshoots often come with hefty price tags, prompting couples to seek refunds if photos turn out disappointing, however, a recent incident took an unusual turn. A bride’s demand for a refund garnered attention on Reddit when it was revealed that her husband was having an affair with one of the photographers on their wedding day.

The incident was shared on the Subreddit Wedding Photography by a user named Wedding Dude. In his post, the person narrated the situation, stating that during the summer, he photographed a wedding where his usual second shooter wasn’t available. He decided to hire another photographer online, believing in her skills. They successfully covered the wedding, edit work was completed, the photos were handed over to the client and everything appeared to be in order.

“I got an email from the bride. She was wanting a refund because the lady I had hired as a second shooter for the day ended up sleeping with her husband at some point after the wedding and she also included photos from his phone to prove it,” he explained.

He expressed uncertainty about how to proceed, considering that he completed the job and delivered photos on time. He highlighted that the second shooter was a private contractor and not his employee.

He then asked fellow Redditors, “What is the best thing to do here? I really feel for this lady, but that’s also a lot of money to have to give back for work that was done.”

After sharing the post, numerous people offered helpful advice, while others joked about the situation. A Reddit user even requested photos of the second shooter. In response, Wedding Dude declined to provide images but gave a brief description of her and wrote, “She’s early 20s, black hair, lots of tattoos.”

A user suggested, “Tell them you are sorry to hear that but there isn’t a way for you to refund for a service that has been completed per your contract. The second shooter is a contractor who I will not work with again but she is not directly involved with my business. I can not refund you because something unfortunate happened that I had no control over.”

Another joked, “Offer her a discount on her next wedding.”

“What happens after the wedding is outside of your control,” a comment read.

One more wrote, “This is by far the best post of the year in this sub. Congrats. You win.”

In the comments section, the Wedding Dude provided an update on the situation, stating that he contacted the second shooter. Initially, she denied the allegations, but when he showed her pictures taken by the bride, she explained that the groom had claimed they were in an open relationship.