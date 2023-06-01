Bride, Groom and Snake: Photos from Pre-wedding Shoot are Giving Internet the Chills

Pre-wedding shoots are now a prominent part of every wedding. There are trends that emerge from day to day. Sometimes, it’s shooting at the most exotic locations, or shooting at a beach. Now, few very bizarre images have emerged from this one pre wedding shoot and it has people in utter shock. This pre wedding shoot is more like a photo story and it involves the bride, groom and an animal. Yes! You read that right. Strage, right? Wait till you see the pictures.

Twitter user ‘Vivekk’ took to the micro blogging site and shared images from this pre wedding shoot. The shoot tells a story through a series of photos. It tells how the woman and the man meet and eventually fall in love. First, we can see the woman taking a casual stroll in the backyard of a house. She spots a snake there. She then calls a snake rescuer for help. This is when she meets the man but first he charms the snake away, then the woman.

Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user named Rituparna Chatterjee took to the micro blogging site and shared another rare trend for a pre wedding shoot. Putting up an image from a newspaper article, Rituparna informed that the trend is about having an ex at the pre-wedding shoot. “What’s the latest trend in pre-wedding shoots? An Ex!" read the headline of the article. Right below the tweet, she wrote, “I am told this apocalyptic event has come and gone in 2018. Earth is safe."

What trend would you prefer?