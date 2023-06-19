Bride On Skates Steals The Show With Her Spectacular Wedding Dance

Indian weddings have always been a grand affair, but one bride has taken it to a whole new level with her electrifying dance moves. A woman named Amareen Khuraana has become an internet sensation with her jaw-dropping roller skate performance at her wedding. Breaking all stereotypes, she glided across the dance floor in her stunning lehenga, captivating everyone with her grace and skill. Her video has gone viral amassing a whopping 20,000 views. Amareen’s unique and fearless performance has left everyone in awe and proved that when it comes to celebrations, the sky is truly the limit.

“Taking sangeets ONE LEVEL UP with this FIRST EVER performance of a bride ON WHEELS,” the caption read.

Recalling the day, the Instagram handle All About Dance, further revealed that Amareen Khuraana expressed her desire to surprise Sahil Bhagat, her now-husband, as he had never witnessed her skating skills before. “Amareen Khuraana said - I want to surprise Sahil Bhagat because even though he knows I skate, he hasn’t seen me perform ever. Do you think I can attempt it in my lehenga at the sangeet? We said - YESSSSS! We’ll make it happen. We promise to make you look comfortable, graceful and fabulous as you do this at the sangeet. Finding the right balance between emotion and practicality, we worked to constantly filter this performance to look beautiful and effortless on stage… And the rest is history!!.”

The post received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users, with one expressing their admiration by saying, “Kudos, delighted to watch this." Another user simply commented, “Superb." Appreciating the bride’s incredible performance, a user wrote, “So cool.”

Another bride stole the spotlight last week, as she performed on Rashmika Mandanna’s song Saami Saami from Pushpa. Dressed in a stunning lehenga and jewellery, the bride’s flawless moves left social media users impressed.

The video, shared by Dr Neelam Patel, the bride herself from North Carolina, USA, quickly went viral and accumulated over a million views.