Bride Recreates Favourite WWE Move At Reception And The Result Is A Viral Video

Weddings are a fun chance to let your hair down and celebrate the happiest day of your life. While some couples go with the traditional way of celebrating the special day, some decide to give it a fun twist. Just like this video from a recent viral video making rounds on the internet. In a heartwarming and extraordinary moment that transcended the realms of both sports and romance, a bride recently stunned everyone with a jaw-dropping wrestling move. Considered to be one of the deadliest finishers in WWE history, Steve Austin’s Stone Cold Stunner was a big hit among the fans. And perhaps the favourite of this bride too. So, on her D-Day, she decide to recreate the wresting finish move with a fun twist. And the result is just unmissable.

In the video, the woman can be seen attacking the groom with Stone Cold Stunner, albeit on a lighter note. “Any wedding that includes the Stone Cold Steve Austin stunner works for me,” read the caption posted with the video.

Take a look at the video here:

The video of this encounter went viral, capturing the attention of millions of people across the internet. Social media users flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons. They expressed their contrasting thoughts on this unique way of “reception entrance".

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “This was actually well done. Dude got just enough “air-time" to make the stunner look cool. Even the way she ‘crawls’ to him to get the three counts was funny/convincing," while another commented, “Stunner! Stone Cold! Stone Cold! The rattlesnake has struck!"

“That wasn’t a Stunner, it was a cutter. dude sold it pretty well though," an Instagram user commented.

A person wrote, “This is embarrassing. They DO realize the wedding ceremony/reception is FOR THE COUPLE GETTING MARRIED, right?"

The clip has amazed over 1.7 million viewers with 48.5 thousand likes.

This extraordinary moment reminded us that sports, in all its forms, can inspire and captivate us, transcending boundaries of age, gender, and culture. Whether one is a die-hard fan of professional wrestling or not, the display from the bride served as a powerful reminder that passion knows no bounds.