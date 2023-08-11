Bride Walks Down The Aisle With 15 'Important' Men, Including The Officer Who Arrested Her Dad

Every bride wants her father or another significant male member of her family to walk her down the aisle on their wedding day. But Ivy Jurgensen, 28, was lucky enough to have not one, but fifteen men stand in for her biological father on her big day.Ivy Jurgensen, of Washington, found the perfect way to honour every important male and ‘father figure’ by having them follow her down the aisle. People on social media were moved to tears after watching the wonderful moment captured at a wedding.

Karrah Creative Events, an event management firm, shared the bride’s story and video on Instagram. The bride, clad in a stunning white wedding gown, walks down the aisle with a group of men ranging in age in the clip. They’re all dressed in white shirts and beige trousers.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARRAH CREATIVE EVENTS⚡️WENATCHEE, WA (@karrahcreativeevents)

The 28-year-old bride recently told Good Morning America that each of these fifteen men has guided and protected her since she was a child. Her biological brother and uncle, her brother-in-law, several close family friends, and her youth sports coaches were among the men who took turns walking Ivy Jurgensen to her wedded spouse Tristen.

“They’ve played huge roles in my life, in protecting and providing for me when I didn’t ask them to. So, for me to honour them and for everyone to see them and who they are to me was very special for me,” Ivy Jurgensen told Good Morning America.

Among the distinguished guests was a school resource officer who had saved Jurgensen as a child. The new bride reportedly claimed that she confided in the officer when she was a teenager and was being abused at home.

Ivy Jurgensen had a horrible history with her biological father, who was a criminal. According to reports, Jurgensen’s father was convicted of child abuse and sexual molestation around a decade ago and put in prison. The cop who had arrested him was also present at the wedding.

The video was shared on Instagram on July 21 and has received more than 56,000 views, with the figure continuing to grow. People also responded to the clip with loving comments.