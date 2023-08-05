British Man Wakes Up From Coma Believing He's A Millionaire

It may sound bizarre but a resident of Ayrshire county in Scotland recently woke up from a two-week coma with a startling hallucination. Mark Gibbs woke up thinking he had won a staggering Rs 52 lakh and befriended billionaires and celebrities, but his reality took a surreal turn.

The surprising story of Gibbs has now gone viral, attracting widespread attention as he seeks to warn others about the potential dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

The incident unfolded in April 2023 when Mark was found unconscious in his home. After he was rushed to the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with severe liver and kidney damage due to excessive alcohol and drug consumption. He later slipped into a coma and remained in critical condition for two weeks.

Upon regaining consciousness, Mark started experiencing vivid delusions, firmly believing he had become extraordinarily wealthy. In his hallucinations, industrialists, billionaires, and influential figures were all his close friends, planning to meet him personally. Mark also imagined himself in possession of immense wealth, living a life of luxury.

Eager to share his apparent good fortune, Mark excitedly confided in his family about his newfound wealth and high-profile connections. The truth was soon revealed, and the family was left in shock, witnessing the unsettling effects of the hallucinations on their loved one.

Speaking to the media about his experience, Mark expressed his disappointment upon realizing that his wealth and celebrity encounters were merely illusions. He now urges people to exercise caution and abstain from alcohol and drugs to prevent similar incidents and potential life-altering consequences, The Scottish Sun reported.

According to medical professionals, Mark had suffered from two strokes during his coma, resulting in paralysis on the left side of his body. His ability to move his hands and speech were severely affected, and he now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding his physical strength, particularly in his legs and left arm. While he can slightly move his fingers, the nerves in his left hand and arm are entirely dead, necessitating extensive rehabilitation.

Mark’s recovery journey has been arduous, requiring eight weeks of hospitalization before finally being able to return home. Despite the hardships, he remains determined to regain his previous life. His ultimate goal is to play football again, although it remains an uphill battle.