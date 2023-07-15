British Woman Wakes Up With Welsh Accent And Now 'It Won't Go Away'

It isn’t unusual to pick up a different accent after moving to another place. But a British woman claims she surprisingly woke up with a Welsh accent even though she hasn’t visited the place even once in her lifetime. The woman, identified as Zoe Coles, is seeking help from medical professionals to rectify the new drawl that she’s been using for six weeks. According to the BBC, Zoe is a resident of Lincolnshire. She claims that her original accent was initially morphed into a German one, before turning into Welsh. The English woman was diagnosed with FND (Functional Neurological Disorder) last year. She believes she likely has FAS (Foreign Accent Syndrome).

Zoe reportedly said, “It (Welsh accent) won’t go away, I think it’s stuck." She is using social media to make an appeal to expert neurologists for treating the problem. Notably, Zoe resorted to seeking help online after failing to procure a referral to a specialist at St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. The BBC claims a representative of the medical centre has already reached out to Zoe. “We await (Zoe’s) response on the future of her care," stated the spokesperson. Meanwhile, Zoe is afraid that something has gone wrong with her brain. “Like something’s obviously not right, because who on earth wakes up speaking a totally different accent," she told the news agency.

Now, the woman is looking for somebody who can help her and others suffering from similar problems. Elaborating on the troubles she had to face, Zoe explained people around her made her feel awkward whenever she spoke. Initially, the woman believed she would get over the accent but it’s been over six weeks and nothing seems to have changed. She had to quit her job at a local change, “I’ve come away from work because I woke up six weeks ago with this accent."

If that wasn’t enough, the medical condition has reportedly left her with constant pain, speech issues, and loss of motor control.

What is FAS?

Foreign accent syndrome is a rare medical condition that forces a person to speak in a completely new accent. It is highly likely to occur after undergoing a head injury, severe damage to the brain or stroke. As per a Healthline report, the condition was first recognised in 1907. Since then, only about 100 people have been diagnosed with the problem.