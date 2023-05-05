Bug's Day Out At Golf Course Has Everyone Talking

The internet is filled with funny videos that can brighten up anyone’s day. From hilarious animal videos to pranks and fails, the variety of content is endless. And just when you think that things can’t take a more unexpected turn, they do. Joining the list of such viral clips on the internet is a video of a bug pushing a golf ball that is multiple folds its size. The video, featuring an in-text caption that read, “This big just made these guys’ day" shows the bug pushing the ball before it rolls on its own. The person recording the video can be cheering the bug, also suggesting that the creature “loved" pushing the golf ball.

The caption of the video read, “So what’s the ruling on this? "

Watch the video:

The video has gone viral on the internet, amassing over 3.5 million views along with a flood of reactions from the people on the internet. Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user jokingly asked, “Would it be considered cheating if one were to pick the bug up and place it next to the ball again?" Adding to the humour surrounding the video, another user commented, “This bug has been waiting all its life to join a game of golf”.

“Can we talk about how strong that bug was?" read a reply.

Meanwhile, this person identified the insect as a dung beetle and shared some interesting facts about the species. The used added that they are exceptionally strong for their size and are known to roll balls of animal dung much larger than the golf ball shown in the video.

In another similar clip that caught the internet’s attention, furry bugs were apparently seen dancing around a leaf. The video opened to show the leaf covered with stringy white fur, moving back and forth and waving its strands in the air. The insects seen in the video are knowns as the boogie-woogie’ aphid.

Also known as the beech blight aphid, the ‘boogie-woogie’ aphids have the appearance of a miniature woolly sheep. According to Newsweek, these beech blight aphids can be found on a variety of deciduous trees’ twigs, leaves, and branches. However, the beech tree is said to be their favourite.

