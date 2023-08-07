Bus-car Collision in Indore Underscores Why Road Safety Should Be The Priority

A recent road accident in Indore underscored the pressing need for road safety awareness and adherence to traffic regulations. The incident, captured by a dash-cam, has gained widespread attention due to its shocking nature and the stark reminder it offers about the perils of negligence on the road.

In an era where road accidents have become distressingly common worldwide, often attributed to factors like reckless driving, overspeeding, and a disregard for traffic rules, the incident at Rasoma Square in Indore serves as a chilling reminder of the potential consequences of such behaviours. The tragic event unfolded as a white bus collided with a stationary school bus, triggering a chain reaction involving several vehicles in its wake.

The investigation has revealed a chilling twist – the white bus was allegedly stolen by a group of thieves attempting a hasty escape through the bustling traffic. Their desperate manoeuvres to evade capture led to a loss of control, and they rammed into the private school bus and other stationary vehicles. Police authorities confirm that this reckless driving spree was the chief factor behind the collision, as their need for speed overwhelmed their ability to navigate safely.

The Vijay Nagar Police Station registered a case in connection with the incident. Ravindra Gurjar, the officer in charge, affirmed the accident’s impact, with all three involved vehicles sustaining damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the school bus was devoid of children at the time of the collision. Nevertheless, the incident underscores the dangers that traffic-related negligence can unleash on the roads.

Indore’s Khandwa Road, Ujjain Road, and Dewas Road remain some of the most congested arteries of the city’s transportation network. Amidst this chaos, small minibuses frequently flout speed limits and manoeuvre recklessly, setting the stage for accidents and fatalities. But in this particular case, the catalyst for the collision lay in the heedless actions of the thieves, highlighting the multifaceted nature of road safety concerns.

In India, buses have emerged as the preferred mode of transport, constituting over 90 per cent of public commuting in cities. Despite the convenience, the surge in vehicular volume has brought a shadow of accidents in its wake. Government statistics reveal that a staggering 1.5 lakh lives are lost annually on Indian roads, translating to a heart-wrenching 47 accidents and 18 fatalities every hour.