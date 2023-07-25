Bus Passengers' Calmness During Incredible Elephant Encounter Is Lesson From The Wild

Encountering a wild animal during a road trip can be a scary as well as adrenaline-pumping experience. A similar incident unfolded in Karnataka. A now-viral video showcased a bus full of passengers facing an approaching majestic elephant. The moment when panic could have easily taken over, the passenger maintained composure, ensuring the safety of themselves and all on board.

The clip opens to show a bus full of passengers on the side of the road. A few seconds into the video, the elephant charges towards the bus. Though it approaches the bus seemingly to attack it, it doesn’t cause any harm to the passengers and simply takes a peek inside before leaving.

The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who tweeted, “When the elephant decided to check out travellers in the bus, everyone led by the bus driver displayed nerves of steel, a great sense of calm and understanding and everything went off well. Video- in Karnataka. Shared by a friend.”

The video quickly garnered attention on Twitter, amassing an impressive 57.1K views. Users were actively engaged in the discussion, sharing their perspectives through comments. One of them wrote, “Brilliant.. again goes to show that when in the habitat of other animals, if we don’t disturb them, they won’t bother us. In some lucky cases they might even welcome us with some cute gestures.”

Brilliant.. again goes to show that when in the habitat of other animals, if we don’t disturb them, they won’t bother us. In some lucky cases they might even welcome us with some cute gestures.— vignesh (@vickyshekar) July 24, 2023

Another one said, “Excellent conduct by the people onboard! Perfect way to deal with a mock charge."

Excellent conduct by the people onboard! Perfect way to deal with a mock charge.— Ajay AJ (@AjayTweets07) July 24, 2023

A user praising the driver wrote, “Hats off to these drivers who’ve been trained to handle wildlife without panic or disturbing them."

Hats off to these drivers who’ve been trained to handle wildlife without panic or disturbing them— K P Ganesh🇮🇳 (@K_P_Ganesh) July 24, 2023

“My God This Was Really A Scene. It Really Needed Somereally Strong Inner Strength. Thank God Everything Went Off Safe… Good The Passenger Did Not Panic," a user said.

My God This Was Really A Scene. It Really Needed Somereally Strong Inner Strength.Thank God Everything Went Off Safe…Good The Passenger Did Not Panic.👏👏👏👌— Adrian Gomes (@AdrianG36067956) July 24, 2023

A concerned user called this moment “very scary" before adding that the tusker was very generous.

Very scary. The Tasker has been very generous. Thanks— sanjay sharma संजय शर्मा (@sanjsh) July 24, 2023

What are your views on this video?