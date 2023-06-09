BuzzFix | Best Memes That Summed Up 2023 So Far

Can you believe it? We’ve already reached the halfway mark of 2023, and this year has been a wild ride of ups and downs, just like every other year. It’s a reminder that life is full of unexpected surprises, much like those sudden rains that can catch you off guard. In fact, it goes to show that no matter who you are or where you are, life’s curveballs can come at any moment, reminding us to be prepared for anything and to embrace the unpredictability that makes each day unique.

But amidst all the twists and turns, there’s one thing that has remained constant and reliable: the power of humour! Laughter has proven to be the perfect ‘umbrella’ to shield us from the gloom, and memes and jokes have become our trusty companions in these uncertain times. It’s incredible how these little bursts of hilarity have the magical ability to bring a smile to even the dullest days.

Also Read: WWDC 2023: Apple’s Expensive Vision Pro Launch Has Twitter ‘Unveiling’ Memes

And since we’re all about celebrating life, let’s not wait until the end of the year to throw a party! We’ve got something special for you - a delightful collection of the best memes of 2023 (so far), guaranteed to brighten your day and make you chuckle. So, get ready to have your funny bone tickled and your spirits lifted as we bring you the best of the best (memes).

Deepika Padukone’s Twerk in ‘Besharam Rang’

While the ‘Pathaan’ song came out in December 2022, it gave a perfect meme start to Desis in 2023 as well!

me thinking about shawarma pic.twitter.com/FaTDna5iS3— gordon (@gordonramashray) December 12, 2022

Doja Cat’s All-red Ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

Humare Chota pandit ko copy mat karo Doja cat pic.twitter.com/xI8Jh1Ua9p— Ankit (@Ankitkarn__) January 25, 2023

Doja Cat has Previewed her new single“Paint the town red”(The town of NYC it’s currently red due to Doja Cat) pic.twitter.com/6g9fiXznZQ — LIME (@nickisis4life) June 7, 2023

Doja cat @ Paris fashion week pic.twitter.com/j9GYKOIKdC— Nathan (@natevswrldd) January 24, 2023

‘Tu vs Aap’ Debate on Twitter

north indians when atif aslam sings tu jaane na instead of aap jaane na pic.twitter.com/PEzJAL6O0c— gordon (@gordonramashray) February 7, 2023

True Story - North Indians refer to the 90s classic “Tu tu main main" as “Aap Aap main main" pic.twitter.com/EtzL9tujw4— Apoorva (@apoorva_42) February 8, 2023

Ben Affleck Looking Miserable at Grammys

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

ben affleck is so consistent in his misery i almost have to admire it pic.twitter.com/q0LnCIVCEj— kyler (@jamiietartt) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEb— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr— Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Salman Khan in ‘Naiyo Lagda’

Me after leg day in a gympic.twitter.com/JxfsK4gjR7— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 13, 2023

National Meme Material Salman Khan practicing for The song #NaiyoLagda from the film #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan pic.twitter.com/RhnYA4TXH0— Captain Amenca (@JaiShreeRam_8) February 13, 2023

Ranveer Allahbadia Aggressively Nodding During Podcast

POV: when your boss is giving you brutal feedback but you have a home loan to pay off pic.twitter.com/LZlPTrr8d8— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 26, 2023

POV: me listening to my bestfriend talk about his breakup for the 100th time pic.twitter.com/eSVKZwgTac— Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) March 26, 2023

Me in college lectures just to complete the 75% attendance : pic.twitter.com/yXgxBO9d2r— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) March 26, 2023

Me when she starts talking about star signs and horoscope:pic.twitter.com/uvigBtTRAS— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) March 26, 2023

Cockroach ‘Stealing’ the Show at Met Gala 2023

wdym mnl48 already made their debut at the met gala… they’re serving cockroach couture.pic.twitter.com/ezh845r5U1 https://t.co/ZaEUcVQUAB— yoon pukhorn (@hoelyyace) May 3, 2023

Interesting how a cockroach made it to the met and I didn’t…..#MetGala pic.twitter.com/YEGTDdrtWJ— . (@itagotnochill) May 2, 2023

Closeup of the cockroach’s outfit at the Met Gala tonight. pic.twitter.com/E6g6Orp4ns— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 2, 2023

‘RIP 2000’ After RBI Withdrew Circulation

After Rs 2000 note is withdrawn pic.twitter.com/fx3HUHj9cY— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2023

“Rs 2000 note with a chip". An archive image from 2016.RIP, Rs. 2000 (2016 - 2023). You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y4K9hp4JCD — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 19, 2023

Launched in 2016 & taken back in 2023Rs. 2000 note be like - pic.twitter.com/k4Jwwf5Qm9 — Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) May 19, 2023

RBI while printing 2000 ₹ note pic.twitter.com/SHn7oFJLv9— Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 19, 2023

Aishwarya Rai’s Silver Hood for Cannes 2023

Under Construction Bihar Bridge Collapse

Government: bridge aise banao ki girne se kisi ki jaan na jaayeEngineers : ok under construction hi gira denge pic.twitter.com/5WjYdYkhUD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 4, 2023

Scenes from WTC final batting unit.pic.twitter.com/roBmhmlRlK— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 4, 2023

It’s completely bridge’s own fault. can’t he stand there properly? https://t.co/6ld0SrH8Jl— (@firki07) June 4, 2023

‘Kaam Aiso Karo’

kaam aisa karo ki zarurat padhne pe 4 aadmi kandha dene ko mil jaayen pic.twitter.com/JuI4qu3vCK— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 2, 2023

Kaam aisa karo ki log 4 counter pe ghume! pic.twitter.com/AGaXgqKKjf— Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) June 2, 2023

kaam aisa karo ki chaar log kahe pic.twitter.com/P8SKsNrMmG— Shivam (@akawtfshivam) May 26, 2023

kaam karo toh aisa karo chaar log puche rasode mai kaun tha pic.twitter.com/I4RiVj9Zvv— Taruni (@taironical) May 22, 2023

Kaam aisa karo ki kisi kaam poora hone mein 10 saal lag jaye : pic.twitter.com/XFLWrnZBQ6— Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11_) June 2, 2023

But wait! How can we forget the IPL 2023 that had memes hitting it at an all-time high!

Gautam Gambhir’s Sad Expressions

When they say But as a friendthey love you pic.twitter.com/mV0axQLgjR— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 4, 2023

when my family When theyis roasting start roastingmy sibling: me: pic.twitter.com/51czkmbJKk— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) April 4, 2023

50% off : Upto rs 40 : pic.twitter.com/FYC8YwQOeH— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 4, 2023

Married womenGoing to maayka vs. going to sasuraal pic.twitter.com/Gk6e5uQknc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 4, 2023

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir’s On-field Spat

Nothing just a normal conversation between Delhi guys pic.twitter.com/5WU4FkaUOI— mon (@4sacinom) May 1, 2023

Cricket is a gentleman’s game but then there are Delhi boys. pic.twitter.com/ItBpAkNpS3— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 1, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur part 1 and part 2 pic.twitter.com/byoyo75LSU— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 1, 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq and ‘Sweet Mangoes’

Sweet Mangoes" Naveen ul haq and Gambhir pic.twitter.com/9c3oqTFyc1— sumit (@sumityou50) May 25, 2023

naveen ul haq says something to you pic.twitter.com/KaOG43FSPp— Avinash Singh. (@AvinashSinghWR) May 10, 2023

Heartbroken RCB Fan Summing it Up for Everyone

E sala ̶c̶u̶p̶ ̶n̶a̶m̶d̶e̶ dukh khatam kaahe nahi hota be pic.twitter.com/5DuU3cDNSq— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2023

RR Players Scrambling to Take Catch

Me and my friend trying to catch ball meanwhile bowler #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/HfqCO9e7ZH— Monu✨️ (@im88386) April 16, 2023

Also Read: Best Memes From IPL 2023 You Need to Check Out to Relive the Memorable Season

And that’s a wrap from us! But don’t you worry, the best is yet to come as the ‘memeosphere’ is brimming with potential for the second half of the year and we’re just getting started. In the meantime, buckle up and enjoy this funny meme ride we’ve prepared for you!