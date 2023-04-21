BuzzFix: How Diljit Dosanjh Paid Tribute to His Punjabi Roots And Won Our Hearts at Coachella

“Punjabi aagaye Coachella oye," were the words of Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh that echoed at fairgrounds in Indio, California, as he set the stage on fire with his breathtaking performance. The Coachella weekend might have come to an end but history has been made for generations to come with desi beats being introduced at the Western music festival.

Our “Pagg Wala Munda" proudly embraced his Punjabi roots on the global stage. For the unversed, the 39-year-old created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella.

His performance turned into viral videos on our social media feeds but what actually stole the show was his raw, unabashed Punjabi self at an international event. “Sat Sri Akal ji,” greeted a Diljit after sending his fans into a frenzy with his popular number G.O.A.T. And if you think that’s a lot of Punjabi-ness, then you’re wrong. There’s a lot more.

The singer chose to don a black kurta paired with a matching tamba. A “tamba" is a drape worn by men in Punjab. This was accompanied by his turban, which was again in matching black colour. It was accentuated with a pleated fan, further showcasing his Punjabi roots. He completed his desi look with a silver kundal (hoop earrings) and a kada.

A viral video perfectly displayed his Punjabi roots. In the video, his turban stylist Gurpartap Singh Kang can be seen carefully fixing his turle waali pagri. Gurpartap has been working with Diljit for 12 years now.

While many enjoyed the performance live, fans took Twitter by a storm as they shared images and videos from Diljit’s performance.

“Watching the videos of Diljit Dosanjh during his Coachella set has got me giggling, laughing, kicking my feet (when he did the lil bashful shrug and smile at the end I just about died)," read a tweet.

Amid all the frenzy, another sight that caught attention was DJ Diplo grooving during Diljit’s performance. The Lean On music producer was seen showing off his desi dance steps as Diljit sung his famous song Patiala Peg. Diplo was also seen teaching others how to nail bhangra steps.

With all the love that was showered upon the Indian singer, here is a little tour of what actually went backstage. In an interview, Diljit revealed that he forgot everything he had prepared five minutes before going on the Coachella stage. While speaking to ETimes, he said, “I did what I always do in my shows, go with the flow. Yes, of course, this was a bigger platform not in magnitude but scope, so I had to prepare beforehand. But, five minutes before starting, it all got washed out.”

Diljit believed that his spontaneity worked better on the stage and we sure agree. Taking to his social media handles, Diljit posted several snapshots from the popular festival.

Well, after making the entire nation proud, it is safe to say that Diljit Dosanjh is the real G.O.A.T who was ‘Born to Shine.’

