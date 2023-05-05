BuzzFix: Was Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 Look Boring? Twitter Thinks Uorfi Javed Would've Served

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2023 look has proven to be contentious on Indian social media. The actor wore a white pearl-studded dress by Prabal Gurung to fashion’s biggest night, but the verdict on social media was lukewarm. The Met Gala is one occasion where not even A-listers are exempt from judgement by people who may or may not know the first thing about fashion. That is what makes it absurdist fun, ludicrous and meme-able. In such a situation, the most damning of verdicts can only be one thing: boring. That has been the main contention against Alia’s look.

The Met Gala is campy even when the theme is not camp. Camp is the kind of fashion that’s over the top, passionate, and maybe even so bad that it’s good. That’s the essence of Met Gala fashion, and Twitter users felt that Alia Bhatt’s look, pretty and on-theme though it was, failed to embody the experimentation that the occasion calls for. In fact, many people pitched fashion’s own daredevil Uorfi Javed as the next face who should be invited to the Met. Uorfi has been serving look after look on the streets and at airports, which, if you’re a woman in India, is very close to an extreme sport.

Alia Bhatt’s outfit was boring. SO boring. She always plays it so safe. Why was she even invited to the MET? should’ve called Uorfi— badass cutie (evil) (@lilcosmicowgirl) May 2, 2023

It doesn't get more bland & boring than Alia Bhatt's MET dress. And trying to intellectualize the amount of pearls/one sad fingerless glove doesn't make up for it. I wish they focused on making an event out of this rather than playing pretty dainty princess over and over again— (@expensivegirll) May 2, 2023

Rihanna's yellow dress is still iconic and it was all over the meme pages but riri joined the bandwagon instead of being offended. PC did the same. It's the MET GALA exclusive for experimentation. Deepika tries but fails to go all the way out. Alia didn't even try. https://t.co/yBDQYoRcJF— * (@StrangeBucks) May 3, 2023

The Met Gala is the only place you’re encouraged, nay, required to be experimental. It’s a celebration of fashion and creativity. You wear something you wouldn’t wear anywhere else and everyone makes memes. It’s tradition https://t.co/xxA6NSfDBc— Aishwarya Subramanyam (@otherwarya) May 3, 2023

Apart from Uorfi, Ranveer Singh has been Twitter’s favourite candidate for Met Gala for a while. He serves, he misses, but he is always camp. Whether it’s his personality, his colourful outfits or even the daring to bare it all, Ranveer is someone who embodies the spirit of Met Gala even on a regular day.

Ranveer Singh can just walk into the Met Gala on a regular day of his life and still fit right in.— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) May 2, 2023

They literally need to invite ranveer singh next year. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xfO9aVVO5L— . (@sillylove__) May 2, 2023

Getting memed after attending the Met Gala is just the natural progression of events, and in that respect, many people also brought up Priyanka Chopra’s previous Met Gala looks. She did not feel the need to restrict herself to prettiness and when memes were made, she joined in. For instance, she turned up to Met Gala 2019- the theme being camp- in the following outfit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas absolutely slays on the Met Gala red carpet in this very dramatic, bold, out of this world ‘Camp’ look! #PriyankaChopra #MetGala #AboutALook #LookBook pic.twitter.com/Bh3JtnE4TF— Be Beautiful (@BeBeautiful_In) May 10, 2019

However, it wasn’t just Alia who was criticised as donning a boring look at the Met Gala this year. This year’s theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ has already drawn criticism due to the late designer’s problematic legacy. Jameela Jamil was one of the people to call out the “hateful" way in which Lagerfeld had used his platform, which included his fatphobia, problematic comments about the MeToo movement and his statements against LGBTQ+ rights. Apart from that, people have also opined that having the theme centred around Lagerfeld alone could also make things rather uniform and boring.

and like lagerfeld was a fine designer (not necessarily a good person) but not outlandish enough for this to be *fun*. if it was westwood or mcqueen, yes we’d get some drama!! but even then, single designers feel like a cop out idk man!! bring back heavenly bodies I’m tired— addie (@klimtsonian) May 1, 2023

this might be the most boring met gala of all time, no mess, everyone’s on theme and seems to look at least medium to super well, I guess everybody slayed then …. No notes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GI59GnfUmy— alex ⁷ (@nothnghppens) May 2, 2023

To turn things up, though, some celebrities making attempts at being larger-than-life were Doja Cat who gave entire interviews by meowing, Jared Leto who came as a giant cat or Lil Nas X who wore silver body paint, a thong, and a bejeweled face. Taking the cake when it comes to being ridiculously high fashion, of course, was the cockroach that made its red carpet debut, wearing nothing. The walk ended in its death and things can’t get more artful than that.

Read all the Latest News here