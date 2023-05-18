Cambodian Runner Finishes Last In 5,000 Metre Race But Wins Hearts For This Reason

In a display of remarkable determination and resilience, Cambodian runner Bou Samnang showcased what it means to be a true champion at the recently-concluded Southeast Asian Games. Despite being the last runner on the track during a 5,000-metre race and facing heavy rainfall that began after most of the race had finished, Samnang refused to give up. While Thi Oanh of Vietnam had already crossed the finish line nearly six minutes ahead, Samnang was determined to finish the race, in spite of the challenging conditions.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Samnang expresses how her life has changed completely. She says, “Everywhere I go everyone wants to take pictures of me, people recognise me when I’m out.”

Bou Samnang recalls the heavy rain, strong winds and the accompanying thunder and lightning. While she had anticipated some rainfall according to the forecast, she was taken aback by the intensity.

Even if you're in last place. 🏃Even if the weather is terrible. 🌧️Even if it feels like you can't do it. 🚫𝙉𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙪𝙥 💪 Nothing was going to stop Cambodia's Bou Samnang 🇰🇭 from finishing the women's 5,000 metre race at the #SEAGames. pic.twitter.com/iVMxwqVrFQ — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 9, 2023

Amidst heavy rain, Bou Samnang crossed the finish line, visibly emotional. After finishing the race, she teared up and cried her heart out. The question on everyone’s mind was why she didn’t give up.

The athlete reveals her motivation, stating, “It was important for me to finish the race because of the crowd support that I had and also that I was representing Cambodia. I couldn’t just stop the race even though I had the right to."

Reportedly, she was battling health issues even before the race started. Affected by anaemia, she openly admits that she did not feel well on that challenging day.

As Samnang ran alone on the track for 90 seconds after the previous runner had finished, many wondered what thoughts were running through her mind during that time.

Sharing her view on the matter, Bou Samnang expressed her disappointment seeing others finish before her. However, it was the immense support she received that pushed her to finish the run. Not only people from her own country, but also international audiences too cheered for her.

Cambodia’s emerging track star is planning to study law, which she plans to pursue alongside her athletics career. Expressing the significance of both aspirations, she says, “One is for my future and one is for the country.”

Bou Samnang has learned the valuable lesson of never giving up. It has taught her to keep pushing forward and to have patience.