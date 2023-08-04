Can AI Create a Better Energy Drink?

Is there anything AI can’t do? From finding answers to the most unusual questions to helping students with their essays and now creating energy drinks! A Hungarian brand claims that its latest product is the very first energy drink created using artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is everywhere, including in the beverage aisle. A Hungarian energy drink brand is debuting what it claims is the first such product developed with AI. The first question is: what’s the point of using artificial intelligence to create a new energy drink? From a marketing perspective, to get people talking, of course, but the maker also wanted to test the tool in order to come up with the most perfect recipe possible. Because the algorithms have taken into account the various parameters of consumer tastes and preferences to cross-reference what is most popular. But that’s not all. According to the Hell Energy drink brand, AI has also proved a useful tool for obtaining information about the exact proportion of amino acids, vitamins and herbs to add.

And so, with such an approach the research and development phase of a brand new product takes much less time. The Budapest-based company reckons it could take as little as a month to develop a new recipe. Artificial intelligence wasn’t only used for the drink. It also was used to analyze container solutions and coming up with the most appropriate packaging for this new product, in line with the Hell Energy brand’s signature designs. Simply named Hell AI, the drink is currently in production and is scheduled to go on sale in over 60 countries worldwide between now and autumn.

This isn’t the first time that AI has been used by manufacturers in the packaged foods sector. Swiss brand Vivi Kola used ChaptGPT and Midjourney to imagine the recipe for its new 100% natural soda, named Vivi Nova. Not only did the Swiss company use the AI chatbot to come up with a formula that would be of nutritional benefit, but ChatGPT also took care of suggesting ideas for the name. Last year, another company, Valio, this time in Finland, boasted that it had developed the most perfect chocolate recipe ever, since it was supposed to appeal to the widest possible range of consumers. More than one and a half million reviews were used as the basis for the algorithm to develop the chocolate bar with characteristics with the greatest consensus of approval.