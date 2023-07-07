Can ChatGPT Help Us Pack a Suitcase Efficiently?

While some travelers have already kicked off their summer vacations on the first weekend in July, a long weekend for some, others are in the preparation stage, specifically the stage where they’re packing their bags. And when it comes to packing, who among us can say that they’ve never forgotten to pack something for their vacation? We wanted to see if ChatGPT could assist us in this task. True to its reputation, the chatbot proved to be rather efficient.

Sunscreen? Check, in the toiletries case. Hat? Check, in the smaller baggage. Beach towels? Check, in the large suitcase. Just when you think you’ve got everything you need for a great summer getaway, the mosquito repellent and phone charger go missing when you unpack your bags at your holiday destination. It seems that just like dining al fresco and sipping fruity drinks, forgetting something at home is part and parcel of the vacation experience.

Could a virtual assistant, namely ChatGPT, come to your rescue by outlining everything that needs to go in the suitcase? We tried it and found OpenAI’s chatbot rather helpful. When asked to provide a general list, ChatGPT succinctly points out all the essentials, from identity documents to important contact information in the event of lost or stolen bank cards, as well as listing all the essentials in the realm of electronics and clothing, while pointing out that “specific items … will depend on your destination.". (And of course it doesn’t forget to wish us happy travels! ). Here’s our prompt and the result.

Can you help me pack for my vacation and make sure I don’t forget anything?

Of course! I’d be happy to help you pack for your vacation. To ensure you don’t forget anything, let’s go through a comprehensive packing list. Keep in mind that the specific items you need will depend on your destination, the duration of your trip, and the activities you have planned. Here’s a general checklist to get you started:

Clothing:

Undergarments

Socks

T-shirts/tops

Pants/shorts/skirts

Dresses (if applicable)

Sweaters/jackets (depending on the weather)

Swimwear

Sleepwear

Comfortable walking shoes

Dress shoes (if necessary)

Accessories (belts, hats, scarves, etc.)

Toiletries:

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Soap/body wash

Moisturizer

Sunscreen

Deodorant

Razor/shaving cream

Hairbrush/comb

Hair styling products

Makeup (if desired)

Feminine hygiene products (if needed)

Medications and Health Essentials:

Prescription medications (enough for the duration of your trip)

Over-the-counter medications (pain relievers, allergy medication, etc.)

First aid kit (band-aids, antiseptic ointment, etc.)

Vitamins/supplements (if you take them)

Insect repellent

Motion sickness medication (if necessary)

Electronics:

Mobile phone and charger

Laptop/tablet (if needed)

Camera and accessories

Power adapters/converters (if traveling internationally)

Portable charger/power bank

Travel Documents:

Passport/ID card

Visa (if required)

Boarding passes/tickets

Hotel reservations/confirmations

Itinerary/important contact information

Travel insurance documents

Driver’s license (if applicable)

Credit cards/cash

Miscellaneous:

Travel-sized laundry detergent (if doing laundry)

Travel pillow/blanket

Travel locks

Travel guidebook/maps

Snacks and water bottle (for the journey)

Umbrella or raincoat

Any specific items related to your destination/activities (e.g., hiking gear, snorkeling equipment)

A list for frazzled holidaygoers

As for holidaygoers who have too much going on to focus on the task, the chatbot can be useful for highlighting items that are often forgotten. While there is some repetition from the previous general list, ChatGPT does remind us to think about packing extra memory cards or batteries if we plan on taking lots of photos or using our devices a lot. The tool rightly points out that we should “consider the specific needs of [our] destination and planned activities."

Here’s our prompt and the result:

What do people usually forget to pack for their summer vacations?

While everyone’s packing needs may vary, there are a few commonly forgotten items when it comes to summer vacations. Here are a few things that people often overlook:

Travel-sized toiletries: It’s easy to forget to transfer your favorite toiletries into travel-sized containers. This includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and other personal care items. Having travel-sized versions can save space and make airport security checks easier.

Chargers and adapters: People often forget to pack chargers for their electronic devices or adapters for international travel. Ensure you have the necessary chargers for your phone, laptop, camera, and any other electronics you plan to bring. If you’re traveling internationally, check if you need plug adapters to fit the electrical outlets at your destination.

Swimwear accessories: While remembering to pack swimwear is common, people often forget other essential accessories. Don’t forget items like swim goggles, flip-flops or water shoes, beach towels, cover-ups, and a beach bag to carry your essentials.

Sun protection: Protecting yourself from the sun is crucial during summer vacations, yet people sometimes forget important items. Don’t forget to pack sunscreen with a high SPF, lip balm with SPF, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses to shield your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Extra memory cards and batteries: If you’re bringing a camera or other electronic devices that use memory cards or batteries, it’s easy to overlook the extras. Make sure to pack spare memory cards and batteries, especially if you plan to take lots of photos or use your devices extensively.

Medications and prescriptions: It’s essential to remember any necessary medications, including prescription drugs and over-the-counter remedies. Be sure to bring an adequate supply for the duration of your trip, along with any necessary prescriptions or doctor’s notes.

Travel insurance: While not an item you physically pack, people often forget to arrange travel insurance. It’s a good idea to have coverage in case of unexpected events, such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, or lost luggage. Consider purchasing travel insurance before your trip.

A list for young children

For families with small children, forgetting to pack certain items can sometimes totally ruin a vacation. Pint-sized holidaygoers require their own gear, tailored to them, which means that there’s a whole host of items that can easily be forgotten. Parents may find it helpful to look at ChatGPT’s inventory before packing, especially as the AI recommends checking with one’s airline “regarding any specific regulations or restrictions for traveling with infants or young children."

When packing for a summer vacation with a child under 3, what should I not forget to take?

Diapers and wipes: Pack enough diapers and wipes to last the duration of your trip, and consider bringing a few extras in case of emergencies. If you’re traveling to a remote location, ensure you have an adequate supply.

Changing pad or mat: Having a portable changing pad or mat will come in handy for diaper changes on the go. It provides a clean and comfortable surface for your child.

Extra clothing: Babies and toddlers can have accidents or spills, so be sure to pack several changes of clothing for your little one. Include extra tops, bottoms, socks, and pajamas. Don’t forget to pack a few lightweight layers to accommodate varying temperatures.

Sun protection: Protecting your child’s delicate skin from the sun is crucial. Pack sunscreen with a high SPF specifically formulated for babies or young children. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses designed for kids can also provide additional protection.

Baby food and snacks: If your child is still on baby food, bring an adequate supply for the duration of your trip. Consider packing easy-to-transport options such as pouches or containers of pureed food. For older toddlers, pack their favorite snacks to keep them satisfied during the journey.

Feeding essentials: If your child is bottle-fed, don’t forget to pack enough bottles, nipples, formula, and a bottle brush for cleaning. If you’re breastfeeding, ensure you have any necessary supplies, such as a breast pump, storage bags, and nursing pads.

Baby gear: Depending on your destination and your child’s needs, you may need to bring certain baby gear. This could include a stroller, a baby carrier or sling, a portable crib or travel bed, and a car seat if you’ll be using a rental car.

Comfort items: Bring your child’s favorite blanket, stuffed animal, or any other comfort items they typically rely on for sleep or soothing. Having these familiar items can help them feel more secure in a new environment.

Medications and first aid: Pack any necessary medications for your child, including fever reducers, pain relievers, or any prescribed medications. Additionally, bring a basic first aid kit with items such as band-aids, antiseptic ointment, and a thermometer.

Entertainment and toys: To keep your child occupied during travel and downtime, pack a few favorite toys, books, or small games. Consider bringing items that are lightweight, compact, and appropriate for their age.

A list tailored to the destination

In its role as helpful travel assistant, ChatGPT also knows how to create a tailored list for packing according to the destination. When asked about a vacation in Brittany, France the AI tells us that “Brittany has a maritime climate with mild summers and can experience occasional rain." ChatGPT includes both a swimsuit and raincoat or waterproof jacket in the list.

It also mentions “sturdy walking shoes," and advises us not to “forget to try the local culinary delights in Brittany! Consider packing a small picnic set, a reusable water bottle, and a shopping bag for visits to local markets or picnics by the sea. You may also want to bring a corkscrew if you plan to enjoy local wines."