Can People Survive After Being Shot In Head? We Have The Answer

The brain is the most complex and sensitive part of the human body. So it is normal for many of us to believe there would be no chance of survival for a person ever being shot in the head. But that’s not always the case. There are several instances where victims have managed to recover even after sustaining severe injuries on their heads from gunshots. Seems unbelievable? In an old video shared by 16 WAPT News, a neurologist named Dr Domenic Esposito gave insights about the topic by assessing a series of X-ray images that show the impact of a gunshot on the human brain.

In 2010, an eight-year-old girl from Mississippi, recognised as Sanaa Hill, was hit by a stray bullet that was directly aimed at her head. She was doing her homework at the Boys and Girls Club when the tragic event occurred. In the same year, Andrea Scott, who works as a researcher at Jackson State University, suffered two bullet wounds in the back of her head during a robbery

at the college premises. In both cases, the victims got back to their feet after taking the required medical attention.

Esposito, who is the director of neurotrauma at UMC, might not be associated with those cases but was able to explain how Hill and Scott managed to survive, according to the portal. Explaining the matter to the 16 WAPT News, he predicted that the victims might be taken to the hospital before the wound could get worse and the doctors didn’t try to remove the pieces of bullets from the heads. Esposito also pointed out the fact that the bullets didn’t pass through the centre of their brains. If this would happen, there might be very little chance for them to survive.

Underlining the advancement of medical science over the past decade, Esposito said that doctors are now able to treat bullet wounds with only antibiotics, while in the past, surgery was the only option in such cases. He also noted that taking a gunshot victim to the operation theatre can be more risky since it can take a massive toll on the patient’s overall health.

“That actually could take a patient who might have done fairly well without such a radical treatment and turn them into an individual that did not do as well as they could have done,” Esposito said, as quoted by Lad Bible. The medical professional further revealed that the majority of such patients he has encountered so far had survived.