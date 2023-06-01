‘Can Take Me Out Of Chennai But...’: CSK Fan Ignores Live French Open Match For IPL Final

Cricket occupies a special place in the hearts of every Indian. Abhishek Kumar, an Indian standup comedian-cum-influencer, once again proved the point as he was spotted enjoying the action-packed IPL final on his smartphone in the middle of a French Open game. Abhishek was in Paris to watch the Rolland Garros on May 29, when the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a thrilling clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The Men in Yellow prevailed on the occasion with Ravindra Jadeja scripting a fairytale finish with his bat. Abhishek, clearly a CSK fan, could not restrict himself from watching the last over heroics even when he had a live tennis match at his disposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abishek Kumar (@theabishekkumar)

Through an Instagram post, Abhishek Kumar shared his experience of watching the IPL final while sitting inside a full-house tennis stadium. In the video, an anxious Abhishek, glued to his phone, could be seen biting his nails like a true cricket fan when Chennai required 10 runs in the final two balls. He was so infused with the vibe of cricket that he had no attention towards the live tennis game happening in front of him.

After Jadeja struck the boundary in the final delivery to secure the title, Abhishek burst into an emphatic celebration. “I couldn’t even scream and let it out, because I would’ve been sent out of centre court,” he revealed in the caption of the Instagram video.

At that very moment when Abhishek was celebrating Chennai’s fifth IPL triumph, the French crowd began clapping, but only to appreciate some live actions on the Roland Garros court. “All the French folks around me assumed I completely lost it, which I truly did,” Abhishek acknowledged.

In the end, Abhishek expressed his love for the Chennai franchise and thanked captain MS Dhoni for leading the side to another historic title. “Thank you Chennai Super Kings. Thala (Dhoni), we owe you everything. You owe us a few BP tablets,” he added.

Instagram users loved Abhishek’s craze about cricket and Chennai Super Kings. A user said that he could purchase a ticket to the IPL final without wasting his money on the Paris trip. Overwhelmed by Abhishek’s golden reaction, a person commented, “The timing of the crowd cheering and you seeing CSK win was ultimate.”

A few wondered how he refrained from screaming while watching the IPL nailbiter.

The IPL final between Gujarat and Chennai had no shortage of entertainment. Gujarat posted a huge total of 214 runs before the cruel rain delayed Chennai’s batting. Coming to chase a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave Chennai a powerful start. The upcoming batters used the foundation well and contributed accordingly to the scoresheet. The contest remained in Gujarat’s favour for most of the time. Finally, Ravindra Jadeja turned the tables around in a matter of just two balls with Chennai winning the match by 5 wickets.