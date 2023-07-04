Can This Soy Protein Food Packaging Replace Plastic? Read On

Every year tons of plastic polluters escape into the ocean, posing a great environmental threat. What adds to the problem is the rapid increase in plastic production that overwhelms and hampers the world’s ability to deal with it. Now, in a new discovery, Chinese scientists have created a biodegradable and edible material that can become a potential alternative to plastic packaging. According to the Jerusalem Post, a group of researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) created the material using a soy protein isolate and bacterial cellulose, an organic compound made with certain types of bacteria.

Published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, the study— Edible, strong, and low-hygroscopic bacterial cellulose derived from biosynthesis and physical modification for food packaging—presents ways to address the limitations of bacterial cellulose-based materials.

Professor To Ngai, an author of the study highlights bacterial cellulose can replace plastic packaging owing to its high strength and versatility. The expert from the Department of Chemistry of CUHK suggests the material can withstand a remarkable amount of pulling force with minimum stretching. “Extensive research has been conducted on [bacterial cellulose], including its use in intelligent packaging, smart films, and functionalized materials created through blending, coating, and other techniques. These studies demonstrate the potential of [bacterial cellulose] as a replacement for single-use plastic packaging materials, making it a logical starting point for our research,” the study’s author was quoted as saying. It is to be noted that the created material has shown oil resistance and significant stability inside water.

The study explains the new material is degradable approximately within a month or two, unlike the usual plastic packaging which may take several years. However, degradability is possible with the help of processes like hydrolysis and thermal depolymerization. Another benefit is that the production doesn’t contribute to deforestation or any habitat loss, making it an environment-friendly material. What’s more is that the new compound is edible, making it safe for sea animals to consume. This might reduce the effect of aquatic toxicity considerably. “The material developed in this research is completely edible, making it safe for turtles and other sea animals to consume without causing aquatic toxicity in the ocean," he added.

The study has certain limitations as bacterial cellulose isn’t a thermoplastic which poses a great challenge in its applications to certain products. Scientists are now trying to find effective ways to replace traditional plastics all while supporting its eco-friendliness.